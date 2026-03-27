Bharti Airtel Opens Pilot for Centimeter-Level GPS Accuracy in India

Bharti Airtel has opened a pilot program for its precise positioning solution, marking a significant step towards enabling centimeter-level location accuracy across India. The initiative is part of Airtel’s broader push into advanced IoT solutions and next-generation digital infrastructure.

At the core of this offering is a cloud-based GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) correction service that enhances standard GPS accuracy from several meters down to just a few centimeters. This pilot is expected to bring new possibilities for industries that rely heavily on accurate, real-time location data.









Why GPS Needs an Upgrade

Traditional GNSS systems such as GPS have played a critical role in navigation and location-based services. However, they come with inherent limitations. Factors such as atmospheric interference, satellite clock errors, orbital variations, and environmental disturbances typically result in positioning errors ranging between 5 to 10 meters.

While this level of accuracy has been sufficient for basic navigation, it falls short for modern applications that demand precision and operational reliability. Technologies such as autonomous vehicles, drone deliveries, and precision agriculture require far greater accuracy to function effectively.

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Airtel’s pilot aims to address this gap by offering a solution that significantly improves positioning accuracy in real time.

How Airtel’s Precise Positioning Works

The system operates through a network of high-precision reference stations deployed across the country. These stations continuously track GNSS satellite signals and collect observational data this data is then streamed to a cloud-based platform, where advanced algorithms model and correct errors in satellite signals. The corrected data is delivered back to end-user devices through Airtel’s nationwide IoT network.

Devices such as vehicles, drones, and mobile systems apply these corrections to their GNSS receivers, enabling them to achieve centimeter-level positioning accuracy. The entire process is designed to be seamless and scalable, making it suitable for large-scale deployment across India.

Pilot Focus Across Key Industries

Airtel’s precise positioning solution is designed to support a wide range of industries that are undergoing rapid digital transformation in the automotive and transportation sector, it can enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and support the development of autonomous vehicles. Improved accuracy can enhance road safety and traffic efficiency by enabling features such as lane-level navigation and emergency response systems.

For logistics and last-mile delivery, the technology allows for precise fleet management, optimized routing, and accurate arrival time predictions. It is particularly useful for drone-based and robotic deliveries in dense urban environments.

In smart tolling, the solution can enable barrier-free or lane-level toll collection without the need for extensive physical infrastructure such as gantries and cameras.

The solution also extends to railways, where precise train positioning can improve operational safety and efficiency. In agriculture, it supports precision farming by enabling automated tractors and equipment to operate with exact positioning, helping optimize the use of resources such as water and fertilizers.

Built on a Scalable, Cloud-Based Model

One of the key aspects of Airtel’s approach is its cloud-based architecture unlike traditional localized correction systems, this model is designed to be scalable and efficient for a country as vast as India by leveraging its nationwide 4G and 5G network, Bharti Airtel ensures reliable and low-latency delivery of correction data to connected devices. This allows the system to provide continuous coverage and support millions of devices simultaneously.

The service is also structured as a subscription-based model, eliminating the need for complex on-premise infrastructure. This makes it more accessible for enterprises looking to adopt high-precision positioning capabilities.

A Step Towards India’s Autonomous Future

Airtel’s pilot for precise positioning represents more than just a technological upgrade. It signals a shift towards building foundational infrastructure that can support the next wave of innovation in India.

By improving location accuracy from meters to centimeters, the company is enabling a new class of applications that depend on precision and reliability. From autonomous mobility to smart cities and advanced industrial use cases, the impact of such technology could be far-reaching.

As the pilot progresses, it is expected to play a key role in shaping how location data is used across industries, paving the way for a more connected and intelligent ecosystem in the country.