Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G Price Revealed for India

Samsung recently released two new phones for the Indian market in the A series - Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G. The pricing for these two devices are now revealed. Let’s take a look at what is the price and then also the offers that the device will be available with.









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Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Price, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Price in India:

8GB +256GB = Rs 56,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 62,499

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price in India:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 41,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 47,499

12GB + 256GB = Rs 52,499

Customers will be eligible to get a Rs 3,000 bank or UPI cashback with a 24-month zero-interest EMI plan with no down payment or a Rs 3,000 upgrade bonus.

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The pricing of the phones look slightly on the higher end compared to the previous models in the A series. The higher pricing could be due to the rising cost of components across the global supply chain. This has already led to a rise in price for many phones in the recent months and the upcoming devices from other brands could also launch at a higher price than usual.