Vivo V70 FE 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo is soon going to launch yet another Vivo V70 series device in India. The Vivo V70 FE will join the existing lineup which includes the Vivo V70 5G and Vivo V70 Elite 5G. These two devices were launched recently and now the Vivo V70 FE 5G, which has already launched for the global market is coming to India. The company has now announced the launch date for the phone in the country. It will feature a modern design and will target camera focused users in the mid-range and premium segment. Let’s take a look at the confirmed details so far.









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Vivo V70 FE 5G India Launch Date

Vivo V70 FE 5G will launch in India in the coming week. The launch of the Vivo V70 FE 5G is confirmed for April 2, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The company confirmed this in a press release, and it will be available via Amazon and Vivo India website. The device will be available in two colours - Northern Lights Purple, and Monsoon Blue.

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Based on the global variant, we know the specifications of the device already. We just don’t know the price, and that will be revealed on the launch date. Let’s quickly go through the specifications:

6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1900nits of peak brightness

7000mAh battery with support for 90W wired-fast charging

200MP sensor at the back for camera

OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

IP68 and IP69 rating and more

This phone is expected to launch in the price range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 and would likely compete with the OnePlus Nord 6 5G and the Realme 16 5G. All of these devices are launching nearby close to each other.