Ministry of Culture Partners with YouTube to Promote Indian Folk and Tribal Music Globally

Reported by Kripa B 0

MoU aims to empower traditional artists with digital tools, global reach, and sustainable career opportunities.

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Highlights

  • Ministry of Culture signs MoU with YouTube to promote folk and tribal music globally.
  • Initiative focuses on digital skilling and artist empowerment.
  • Artists to benefit from training in monetisation, copyright, and content creation.

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Ministry of Culture Partners with YouTube to Promote Indian Folk and Tribal Music Globally
The Ministry of Culture on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YouTube to promote and amplify India’s traditional folk and tribal music on the global stage. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, and YouTube India Managing Director Gunjan Soni.

Strengthening India’s Creative Economy

Describing the initiative as a significant step toward preserving India’s cultural heritage, Shekhawat said the collaboration aligns with the Ministry’s core mission of promoting the country’s diverse folk traditions. He noted that the partnership would help strengthen the creative economy by equipping artists with tools and platforms to enhance their visibility, sustainability and recognition, both domestically and internationally.




Bridging Gaps in Visibility and Rights Awareness

"This collaboration with YouTube represents a significant step forward in nurturing our creative economy and empowering our artists. Our goal is to ensure folk musicians have the tools and platforms needed to achieve greater visibility, sustainability, and recognition both nationally and globally," the Union Minister added.

Vivek Aggarwal said that the Ministry’s focus is on democratizing access so that folk artists from all corners of the country can proudly uphold their culture and traditions, while growing into independent creative entrepreneurs. He further added that by integrating YouTube’s global reach with the Ministry’s scaled infrastructure, the Ministry is not just providing a stage, but are helping lay the groundwork for millions of folk artists to become self-reliant and run successful endeavours.

Highlighting the platform’s role, Soni said that YouTube is built to help artists and creators, from every corner of India, to share their talent with the world. “Folk music is a vibrant part of India's rich cultural tapestry, and this partnership with the Ministry of Culture is an invaluable opportunity to preserve and amplify these essential traditions,” she said.

She further mentioned that YouTube is thrilled to combine the Ministry's deep cultural engagement and IMOC’s infrastructure with its unique capacity to support and showcase artists on a global platform and democratize access for creators everywhere. “The goal is to empower these talented artists not just with digital skills, but with sustainable pathways to connect with new audiences worldwide, build thriving careers online, and ensure their invaluable art form resonates for generations to come,” she added.

Training, Infrastructure, and Global Platform Support

According to the Ministry, the initiative aims to empower traditional and folk musicians by providing access to digital tools, knowledge systems and wider audiences. It will focus on digital skilling, intellectual property awareness, collaborative opportunities and sustainable career pathways.

India’s rich folk and tribal music heritage has long faced challenges related to global visibility, digital distribution and awareness of rights. The programme seeks to address these gaps through structured training, infrastructure support and institutional backing.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Culture will provide strategic leadership, working through its autonomous institutions to offer access to facilities, including recording infrastructure, regional networks and mentorship. A joint task force will oversee implementation and assess impact.

YouTube, in turn, will support training initiatives on digital content creation, channel management, monetisation strategies, copyright practices and audience analytics, helping artists effectively navigate the digital ecosystem.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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