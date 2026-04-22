Jio Financial Services, Allianz to Form 50:50 Primary Insurance Joint Venture



Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Allianz Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary Allianz Europe B.V., to establish a 50:50 primary insurance joint venture (JV) in India. The partnership, which was first announced in July 2025, will focus on the general and health insurance segments, with operations set to commence subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, according to an exchange filing dated April 22, 2026. "The joint venture will offer comprehensive and innovative protection solutions to the people and businesses of India across general and health insurance," the companies said.

Leverage Jio’s digital reach and Allianz’s insurance expertise

The proposed joint venture aims to leverage JFSL’s extensive digital ecosystem and deep understanding of the Indian market alongside Allianz’s global expertise in insurance products and services. Both partners said the collaboration seeks to deliver innovative, affordable and accessible protection solutions tailored to the specific needs of individuals and businesses in India. The companies are also working towards a separate binding agreement for the life insurance business in the country.









India’s strong economic progress and favourable demographics

The announcement comes against the backdrop of India’s expanding economy, favourable demographics and increasing need for financial protection. “India’s strong economic progress and favourable demographics underscore the growing need for long-term financial security and inclusive protection solutions. With a young population and a rising middle class, expanding insurance coverage is essential to strengthening the country’s long-term resilience by protecting its citizens and their assets. To meet these needs, the joint venture will aim to create a fundamentally differentiated way of designing, distributing, and delivering insurance solutions at scale in India," the joint statement said.

JFSL said that enabling access to world-class insurance is central to its mission of empowering every Indian with simple, secure, seamless, and smart financial solutions – delivered digitally, at scale, and built around the needs of people at every income level.

Insurance for All by 2047 Vision

Mukesh D. Ambani said: “Our Founder, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, built Reliance on one abiding belief - that the power of the best must be made available to every Indian, not just the privileged few. Jio Financial Services is proud to carry that belief into financial services.

Insurance is not just a product, but it is the foundation upon which families build their futures with confidence and are able to pursue their ambitions without fear. 'Insurance for All by 2047' is a national mission and every institution that has been entrusted with the scale and trust of the Indian people has a duty to fulfil it. Jio Financial Services is committed to doing exactly that.

I am proud to partner with Allianz, one of the world's most respected insurance groups, across the insurance value chain as our exclusive insurance partner. I believe that the combination of Jio's unmatched digital consumer reach and Allianz's deep global insurance expertise is uniquely powerful.

Together, we will deliver world-class insurance solutions to every corner of India — simple to understand, easily accessible through our wide-spread channels, affordable, and powered by technology that works for every Indian. This is our commitment to every Indian, and our contribution to the Viksit Bharat vision.”

Build a completely new insurance model for India

Oliver Bate, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz SE, said: “Allianz Group is the most valuable and trusted insurance brand worldwide, a distinction earned over 136 years of supporting the protection needs and growth ambitions of our customers, who come to us from all walks of life. As part of our purpose, we keep promises that transcend borders and span generations.

By combining our expertise, high-quality products, and exceptional service with the unrivalled reach and capabilities of Jio Financial Services, our exclusive partner across the insurance value chain in India, we will create a more resilient and financially secure future for India, and will help to make the ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ vision a reality.

Our two companies share a profound conviction in the importance of inclusive economic growth and the powerful role that insurance plays in creating shared, sustainable prosperity for more people. Together, we will make protection simpler, more accessible, and more relevant for individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country, and we will build a completely new insurance model for India: one designed around customers and their needs.”

The official release highlighted that "Allianz has been deeply invested in India’s insurance market since 2000 and will continue to support the growing need for long-term financial security by expanding access to risk protection and enhancing financial preparedness. In doing so, Allianz helps reinforce confidence and economic security for individuals, businesses, and communities across India."