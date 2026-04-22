OPPO Find X9 Ultra Launched: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OPPO Find X9 Ultra 5G has a 6.82-inch QHD+ flexible AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1800nits of peak brightness and 10-bit colour depth. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

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Highlights

  • OPPO has launched arguably its best smartphone ever, named OPPO Find X9 Ultra 5G.
  • This is a top of the line phone and one of the best options for smartphone enthusiasts in the global market right now.
  • This phone joins the Find X9 series which already includes Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.

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oppo find x9 ultra launched price specifications

OPPO has launched arguably its best smartphone ever, named OPPO Find X9 Ultra 5G. This is a top of the line phone and one of the best options for smartphone enthusiasts in the global market right now. This phone joins the Find X9 series which already includes Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Note that the Find X9 Ultra has not yet come to  India, it has only launched in China right now. Let's quickly go over the specifications and price of the phone.




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OPPO Find X9 Ultra 5G Price

OPPO Find X9 Ultra 5G will begin at:

  • 12GB + 256GB = CNY 7499
  • 12GB + 512GB = CNY 7999
  • 16GB + 512GB = CNY 8499
  • 16GB + 1TB = CNY 9299

It will be available in the following colour options - Polar Glaciers, Rongsha Canyon, and Tundra. The device will go on sale in China starting April 24, 2026. The phone will be launched in May in India. For the Indian pricing, we will have to wait for the launch.

Read More - Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO Find X9 Ultra 5G Specifications

OPPO Find X9 Ultra 5G has a 6.82-inch QHD+ flexible AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1800nits of peak brightness and 10-bit colour depth. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For the quad-camera setup at the rear, there's a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 200MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultra-telephoto sensor offering up to 10x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. There's also a dedicated colour reproduction lens. For selfies and video calling, there's a 50MP sensor at the front. There's a 7050mAh battery in the phone with support for 100W wired-fast charging and 50MP wireless charging.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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