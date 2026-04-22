Jio Leads Mobile Speeds While ACT Fibernet Tops Broadband in India: SpeedGeo Report Q1 2026

India’s internet performance continues to show steady progress, with clear leaders emerging across both mobile and fixed broadband segments, according to the latest report released by SpeedGeo. The analysis, which captures user experience over the last 12 months leading up to the end of Q1 2026, highlights how different parts of the market are evolving at different speeds.

While mobile networks are seeing faster improvements, driven by ongoing upgrades and wider deployments, the broadband segment remains more stable, with a few providers consistently delivering stronger performance. Based on a large dataset collected through its V-Speed platform, SpeedGeo’s findings once again place Reliance Jio at the top of mobile internet rankings, while ACT Fibernet continues to lead in the fixed broadband category.









The report is based on 545,000 tests conducted on fixed networks, including connections delivered through WiFi routers and fixed wireless setups, along with around 61,000 tests carried out on mobile networks across 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies. These tests were performed using SpeedGeo’s V-Speed platform, available through both web browsers and Android applications.

ACT Fibernet Leads Broadband Performance

In the fixed broadband segment, ACT Fibernet once again recorded the highest average download speed at 118.1 Mbps, maintaining a clear lead over other providers. The company also delivered the fastest upload speeds at 109.8 Mbps and recorded the lowest latency among leading operators, making it the most consistent performer across all key parameters measured in the report. The gap between ACT Fibernet and other providers remains significant, with its speeds nearly double those of the next operators in the ranking.

Table 1. Broadband quality of leading operators in India in 2025/1Q 2026.

Internet Provider Download (Mbps) Upload

(Mbps)(Mb/s) Latency (ms) ACT Fibernet 118,1 109,8 22,6 BSNL 65,7 59,6 38,5 Airtel 62,7 46,6 42,6 All ISPs 68,5 56,3 40,2

Test distribution and quarterly results of the three fastest providers.

BSNL followed with an average download speed of 65.7 Mbps, while Bharti Airtel recorded 62.7 Mbps. The report notes that the average broadband speed across India stood at 68.5 Mbps during the period under review, reflecting a slight increase compared to the previous reporting period. Upload speeds averaged 56.3 Mbps, while latency across broadband networks was recorded at approximately 40 milliseconds.

Jio Continues to Lead Mobile Internet Speeds

In the mobile internet category, Reliance Jio maintained its leadership position with an average download speed of 115.3 Mbps, continuing the trend observed in earlier reports.

Bharti Airtel followed with an average download speed of 84.3 Mbps, while Vodafone Idea recorded 29.2 Mbps.

The report also highlights differences in upload performance, with Airtel offering the highest upload speeds in the mobile segment at 13.6 Mbps. Reliance Jio recorded upload speeds of 10.8 Mbps, while Vodafone Idea reported 8.5 Mbps.

Table 2: Mobile internet quality in India in 2025/1Q 2026.

Internet Provider Download (Mbps) Upload

(Mbps)(Mb/s) Latency (ms) Jio 115,3 10,8 67,1 Airtel 84,3 13,6 62,9 Vodafone Idea 29,2 8,5 92,4 All ISPs 89,4 11,5 68,9

Overall, the average mobile internet speed in India reached 89.4 Mbps, representing an increase of 4 percent compared to the previous reporting period.

5G Speeds and Network Latency

The report provides additional insights into 5G network performance, where Reliance Jio again recorded the highest speeds at 195.6 Mbps. Bharti Airtel followed with 169.4 Mbps in the 5G category. These figures reflect the performance observed during the testing period across available 5G network coverage areas.

Latency across mobile networks in India averaged 69 milliseconds during the same period, while broadband latency was recorded at around 40 milliseconds.

Based on Extensive User Testing

SpeedGeo’s findings are based on real user tests conducted across a wide range of devices and network environments using its V-Speed platform. The dataset includes both fixed broadband connections and mobile networks, ensuring a broad representation of user experience across the country.

Consistent Trends Across Segments

The Q1 2026 report confirms the continuation of trends observed in previous periods, with ACT Fibernet maintaining its lead in the broadband segment and Reliance Jio continuing to dominate mobile internet speeds. The data reflects how performance levels differ across segments, with broadband speeds showing marginal changes compared to the previous period, while mobile internet speeds have seen a more noticeable increase.

With testing conducted over a full 12-month period, the report provides a comprehensive view of network performance across India, capturing both improvements and differences between operators based on real-world usage conditions.