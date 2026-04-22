Reliance Jio, Bank of Baroda Partner to Launch Mobile Banking App for JioPhone Prima 4G



Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio announced a partnership to launch bob World Lite, a mobile banking application designed specifically for feature phone users, on the JioPhone Prima 4G device. "In line with the vision of the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to promote inclusivity and make digital payments accessible to feature phone users, this industry-first initiative brings seamless and comprehensive digital banking access to millions across the country," the companies said in an official statement on April 13, 2026.

Industry-first banking solution for feature phones

The application will be available to both existing Bank of Baroda customers and users of other banks through a streamlined self-onboarding process.









"Unlike conventional mobile banking apps that only work on smartphones, the bob World Lite app has been built to provide a comprehensive suite of everyday banking services on affordable feature phones, thereby expanding its reach across semi-urban and rural India. It features a lightweight, low bandwidth architecture with keypad navigation and secure access, making digital banking simple, seamless, and accessible," the official release said.

Pre-installed on JioPhone Prima 4G devices

The bob World Lite mobile app currently offers functionalities such as UPI-enabled scan and pay, fund transfers, bill payments, mobile recharges, and profile management, with additional features expected in future updates. Under the partnership, the application will come pre-installed on JioPhone Prima 4G devices and will also be available for download via JioStore for existing users.

Expanding digital banking beyond smartphones

Commenting on the development, Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Baroda, said the initiative represents a significant step toward broadening digital banking access. “Driving digital inclusion remains a core priority for us at Bank of Baroda. Presently, bob World mobile banking caters to retail customers and bob World business serves merchants, SME and corporate customers. Our partnership with Jio to launch bob World Lite is a significant step towards extending digital banking beyond the smartphone ecosystem. With a large and growing base of feature phone users in India, this initiative enables simple, secure, and anytime banking while helping bridge the digital divide. This initiative also opens up opportunities for us to onboard and engage with a wider customer base, reinforcing our commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth,” Chand said.

Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, highlighted the company’s commitment to digital democratization. “At Jio, we have always focused on expanding the reach of digital services to every Indian, at scale and with affordability at the core. JioPhone has been central to realising that vision, putting affordable devices and digital services in the hands of millions of users across India, while serving as a powerful tool for digital democratization and inclusion. Today, our partnership with Bank of Baroda marks the next step in that journey, enabling seamless digital banking access at scale for millions of users. We are bringing full-featured banking to JioPhone users across the country seamlessly, securely, and in a way that is built around their needs,” Dutt said.

A push toward financial inclusion at scale

"Leveraging Jio’s digital reach and presence across the country and Bank of Baroda’s strong nationwide footprint, diverse customer base and commitment to inclusive, accessible, and affordable banking, the initiative is expected to significantly expand the reach of digital banking services across India," the companies added.

Bank of Baroda serves a global customer base of over 180 million through approximately 65,000 touchpoints across 15 countries spanning five continents.