Moto Edge 70 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

There's a decent sized battery inside the Moto Edge 70 Pro with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a vapour cooling chamber for enhancing performance.

Highlights

  • Motorola has finally launched the Edge 70 Pro in India.
  • The Motorola Edge series is one of the most popular smartphone series in the country.
  • The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chip.

Follow Us

moto edge 70 pro launched in india

Motorola has finally launched the Edge 70 Pro in India. The Motorola Edge series is one of the most popular smartphone series in the country in the mid-range to semi-premium segment. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chip. There's a decent sized battery with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a vapour cooling chamber for enhancing performance. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.




Read More - OPPO Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Confirmed for India

Moto Edge 70 Pro Price in India

Moto Edge 70 Pro will come in multiple price variants in India:

  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 38,999
  • 12GB + 256GB = Rs 41,999

There's an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards. The device will go on sale in India on April 29, 2026. It will be available in multiple colour options - Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan.

Read More - Vivo Hikes Price of Multiple Devices in India

Moto Edge 70 Pro Specifications in India

Moto Edge 70 Pro comes with the following specifications:

  • 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED 10-bit display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • 5200nits of peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
  • 6500mAh battery
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chip

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Not business wise feasible. There is no place for 100-500Mbps if 1499 for 1Gbps. 3999 is also not business wise…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

TheAndroidFreak :

Launch 7 Gen 5 and 7s Gen 5 already. We have too much saturation with 7s Gen 4.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 5G to be Powered by Snapdragon…

TheAndroidFreak :

Nord 6 is out of stock for a reason.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Series Launching in India on this…

Gareeb Hu Bhai :

Increase as much as prices you can, network quality in India will remain worst due to high population, lower revenues…

Airtel Rs 929 Plan is Better Option than Rs 899…

Faraz :

In M.P Vi has 5 bands for 4G, in Bihar they have only 3, out of which only L1800 and…

Vodafone Idea Expands Network in Bihar and Jharkhand with 5,100…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments