Moto Edge 70 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola has finally launched the Edge 70 Pro in India. The Motorola Edge series is one of the most popular smartphone series in the country in the mid-range to semi-premium segment. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chip. There's a decent sized battery with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a vapour cooling chamber for enhancing performance. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.









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Moto Edge 70 Pro Price in India

Moto Edge 70 Pro will come in multiple price variants in India:

8GB + 256GB = Rs 38,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 41,999

There's an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards. The device will go on sale in India on April 29, 2026. It will be available in multiple colour options - Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan.

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Moto Edge 70 Pro Specifications in India

Moto Edge 70 Pro comes with the following specifications: