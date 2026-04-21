Vivo Hikes Price of Multiple Devices in India

Vivo has hiked the price for multiple smartphones in India. This price increase is in line with what other brands are doing as well. The brands are forced to increase the price of the devices in the Indian market as well as global market due to rising component costs in the global supply chain. The price hike will likely only affect the new units flowing into the market, and the old stock should be available in the older price only.









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Phones including the Vivo T5x, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo Y51 Pro, Vivo Y400, and Y31 5G have seen an increase in price. What's worth noting here is that the Vivo V70 Elite 5G was launched very recently in the country. Let's take a look at the revised prices.

Vivo T5x has seen an increase of Rs 4,000 across all of its variants. The base 6GB + 128GB options is up from Rs 18,999 to Rs 22,999 now. The Vivo V70 Elite 5G's base variant comes with 8GB + 256GB and it is now priced at Rs 55,999, up to Rs 51,999. The Vivo Y400 5G's base variant comes with 8GB + 128GB and its price has been hiked from Rs 25,999 to Rs 28,999.

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The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G base variant with 8GB + 128GB is now priced at Rs 27,999, up from the previous Rs 24,999. The Vivo Y31 5G's base variant comes with 4GB + 128GB at Rs 19,999 now, up from the previous Rs 18,999.