Vivo Hikes Price of Multiple Devices in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Phones including the Vivo T5x, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo Y51 Pro, Vivo Y400, and Y31 5G have seen an increase in price. What's worth noting here is that the Vivo V70 Elite 5G was launched very recently in the country. Let's take a look at the revised prices.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Vivo has hiked the price for multiple smartphones in India.
  • This price increase is in line with what other brands are doing as well.
  • The brands are forced to increase the price of the devices in the Indian market as well as global market due to rising component costs in the global supply chain

Follow Us

vivo hikes price of multiple devices india

Vivo has hiked the price for multiple smartphones in India. This price increase is in line with what other brands are doing as well. The brands are forced to increase the price of the devices in the Indian market as well as global market due to rising component costs in the global supply chain. The price hike will likely only affect the new units flowing into the market, and the old stock should be available in the older price only.




Read More - Redmi A7, Redmi A7 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Phones including the Vivo T5x, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo Y51 Pro, Vivo Y400, and Y31 5G have seen an increase in price. What's worth noting here is that the Vivo V70 Elite 5G was launched very recently in the country. Let's take a look at the revised prices.

Vivo T5x has seen an increase of Rs 4,000 across all of its variants. The base 6GB + 128GB options is up from Rs 18,999 to Rs 22,999 now. The Vivo V70 Elite 5G's base variant comes with 8GB + 256GB and it is now priced at Rs 55,999, up to Rs 51,999. The Vivo Y400 5G's base variant comes with 8GB + 128GB and its price has been hiked from Rs 25,999 to Rs 28,999.

Read More - Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 India Launch Confirmed

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G base variant with 8GB + 128GB is now priced at Rs 27,999, up from the previous Rs 24,999. The Vivo Y31 5G's base variant comes with 4GB + 128GB at Rs 19,999 now, up from the previous Rs 18,999.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rahul :

Why don't 1499

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

Gareeb Hu Bhai :

Tarang Sanchar portal but it takes 2-3 months to update details and from villages cam tale 4-6 months.

Vodafone Idea Expands Network in Bihar and Jharkhand with 5,100…

Rohit Kumar :

Dekhna hoga village ja ke es baar , last time when i went to my village still wo 20 saal…

Vodafone Idea Expands Network in Bihar and Jharkhand with 5,100…

TheAndroidFreak :

3599 will be 4299 in August I believe.

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

TheAndroidFreak :

Why Jio fiber? It's already costly in my opinion. Offer 1999 for 1Gbps and see the revenues going up on…

Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Quietly Raises Price of Rs 859…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments