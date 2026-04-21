Reliance Foundation, C-DAC Launch e-SafeHER to Boost Cybersecurity Awareness Among Rural Women



Reliance Foundation, in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Hyderabad—a scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India (GoI)—has launched ‘e-SafeHER’, a cyber security awareness training programme aimed at empowering one million rural women across India. The initiative seeks to equip women with the knowledge and confidence to safely participate in the digital ecosystem, according to an official statement from the Reliance Foundation dated April 13, 2026.

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Collaboration Between Reliance Foundation, MeitY and C-DAC

The initiative is anchored under the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. While C-DAC will develop and localise training content, Reliance Foundation will catalyse dissemination in rural communities across India, working in particular through women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Empowering Rural Women Through Cyber Awareness

"This initiative is another step forward in Reliance Foundation’s work to strengthen digital inclusion for women. e-SafeHER aims to strengthen last mile cybersecurity awareness – particularly among women in rural India, who are increasingly engaging with digital platforms for financial transactions, livelihoods, and access to essential services," the official release said.

Highlighting the importance of the collaboration, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, noted that the initiative aligns with the government’s vision of a Cyber Secure Bharat. “In an era where the Government of India is pushing for capacity, collaboration and resilience to ensure that we reach across the length and breadth of the country towards a Cyber Secure Bharat, e-SafeHER is an exciting opportunity where we will bring together the curriculum and knowledge of the MeitY’s Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) programme. Through C-DAC working together with Reliance Foundation, this initiative will enable women from the remotest rural regions to be safe, seen and empowered. We look forward to a model initiative that can be replicated and scaled up with like-minded partners across the country,” he said.

Bridging the Digital and Knowledge Divide

Speaking on the launch, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Foundation, said the programme aims to bridge not just the digital divide but also the knowledge gap around online safety. "Rural women in India are coming online faster than ever. Reliance Foundation is committed to not just accelerating women’s digital inclusion but also to equipping them with the knowledge and skills to stay safe. We are pleased to partner with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), GoI and C-DAC to provide cyber security awareness training through ‘e-SafeHER’ which aims to enable women to build the skills and knowledge to stay safe online, as they utilise the power of digital to strengthen their lives and livelihoods. Through this initiative we aim to empower one million Cyber Sakhis in rural India over the next three years, helping them build safe online practices so they embrace the digital world with confidence,” she said.

Rollout Plan and Implementation Strategy

Under the partnership, C-DAC will lead content development under the ISEA Project, including multilingual adaptations, while Reliance Foundation will implement a peer-led, community-based training model. The rollout will begin in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, with a phased expansion to reach the target of one million women by 2029 through multi-stakeholder partnerships.

Designed for scalability and sustainability, e-SafeHER integrates cybersecurity awareness into existing women’s empowerment and digital literacy programmes, according to the official release. The initiative will utilise localised audio-visual content and blended learning methods to ensure accessibility and engagement. It also aims to drive measurable behavioural outcomes, such as improved awareness of cyber risks, safer digital practices, and increased confidence in online transactions.

Reliance Foundation’s Commitment

Reliance Foundation stated that it is "committed to empower women across India to achieve their potential and create transformational change with wide-ranging women empowerment initiatives, including leadership capacity building, strengthening women’s entrepreneurship, digital literacy, employment and skills development, improving women’s health and enhancing women’s opportunities in education, sports and arts. e-SafeHER builds on this on-ground work, creating a woman-centric safety net to enable greater confidence in digital skills for women across India’s rural hinterlands."

By combining MeitY’s national cybersecurity framework, C-DAC’s technical expertise, and Reliance Foundation’s community-driven delivery model, e-SafeHER seeks to ensure that women across rural India are not only digitally included but also digitally secure.