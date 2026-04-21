Reliance Jio Leads Market Share in Bengal Market

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator in India, has both the largest subscriber base in Bengal, along with the largest revenue market share. The data has been shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its monthly report for February 2026. The telco's subscriber base in Bengal circle stands at 25,852,760 or 2.5 million after adding 166,057 subscribers or 0.16 million users during the month.









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The telco has a 44.8% customer market share in the region. Jio has been one of the best providers of 5G services in Kolkata, and in general the Bengal market. Not just in Bengal, Jio is the largest wireless player in the country.

Jio added over 16 lakh new wireless subscribers during February 2026 and even added over one lakh new JioFiber customers. For the AirFiber or the fixed wireless acccess (FWA) category, Jio added around 3 lakh new customers during the month.

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Bengal is an important market for the telecom players, and Jio is leading by a huge margin there. Bharti Airtel has also sped up its 4G and 5G coverage expansion and optimisation in the region to compete head on with Jio and Vodafone Idea is also trying to catch up with fresh investments.