58 Rivers Across 17 States Covered Under NRCP With Rs 8,970 Crore Sanctioned Outlay: Govt



The Union Government has informed Parliament that 58 rivers across 100 towns in 17 states have been covered under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP), with a total sanctioned outlay of Rs 8,970.51 crore. The programme has also led to the creation of sewage treatment capacity of 3,019 million litres per day (MLD), aimed at reducing pollution in identified river stretches outside the Ganga basin, according to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Efforts Toward Water Cleaning and Drinking Water Supply

The Government reiterated that water is a State subject, with responsibility for planning, funding, and execution of water resource management—including conservation—resting primarily with State Governments based on their priorities and resources. The Centre, however, continues to provide technical and financial assistance to complement State-level efforts.









In a step toward community-led water conservation, the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” (JSJB) initiative was launched in Surat, Gujarat, on September 6, 2024. The programme aims to mobilise public participation in constructing low-cost rainwater harvesting structures such as recharge pits, shafts and borewells using locally available materials. It encourages funding through community contributions, individual donations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to enhance groundwater levels and address region-specific water challenges.

The JSJB framework integrates funding from several Central and State programmes, including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Per Drop More Crop, PMKSY (Repair, Renovation and Restoration components), Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), and Finance Commission grants.

To address the challenges faced by States and local bodies in implementing rainwater harvesting systems, particularly in water-stressed regions, the Government said it has adopted a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach. As part of this strategy, Central Ministerial Nodal Officers (CMNOs) from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and the Central Water Commission (CWC) are deployed to provide technical guidance and verify water conservation structures. Further, State Nodal Officers have also been appointed by all States/UTs to oversee the implementation of the initiative at the State level.

National River Conservation Plan (NRCP)

Under the National River Conservation Plan, financial and technical assistance is extended to address pollution in rivers outside the Ganga basin. The programme includes interventions such as sewage treatment, sanitation infrastructure and riverfront development.

"So far, NRCP has covered 58 rivers in 100 towns spread over 17 States in the country at a total sanctioned cost of Rs. 8,970.51 crores, and sewage treatment capacity of 3,019 million litres per day (MLD) has been created," according to an official statement from the Ministry of Jal Shakti dated April 2, 2026.

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG)

Under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), a total of 218 sewerage infrastructure projects costing Rs 35,794 crores have been taken up for the remediation of polluted river areas with a treatment capacity of 6,610 Million Liters per Day (MLD). 138 STP projects with a capacity of 4,050 MLD have been completed and made operational.

Alongside NRCP, the Government is implementing multiple river and water management programmes.

Namami Gange Programme (NGP)

The Government of India launched the Namami Gange Programme (NGP) in 2014–15 for the rejuvenation of the River Ganga and its tributaries for five years up to March 2021, which has been further extended to March 2026.

Under the programme, a diverse and holistic set of interventions for cleaning and rejuvenation of the River Ganga has been taken up, including wastewater treatment, riverfront management, ensuring environmental flow, rural sanitation, afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and public participation. As of February, 2026, a total of 524 projects have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 43,030 crores, out of which 355 projects have been completed, according to the statement.

River Basin Management (RBM)

Under the “River Basin Management (RBM) – Brahmaputra Board,” technical and limited financial assistance is provided to States, including planning, DPR preparation, surveys, and execution of selected flood management, erosion control, drainage, and springshed management works, along with advisory and capacity-building support.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, drinking water supply projects follow differentiated fund-sharing patterns depending on State categories, ranging from full Central funding in Union Territories to a 50:50 cost-sharing model in most States. Further, under Support and Water Quality Monitoring System (WQMS) activities, the funding pattern is 100:00 for Union Territories, 90:10 for Himalayan and North-Eastern States and 60:40 for other States.

Similar funding structures are in place for schemes such as Surface Minor Irrigation (SMI) and Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies, as well as the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0, ensuring targeted support for drought-prone, tribal and flood-affected regions.

The Government also outlined that fund allocation across schemes is guided by factors such as urgency of works, vulnerability to floods and erosion, State proposals, expected benefits, and project execution performance, including utilisation of allocated funds.

Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB)

To promote participation in conservation efforts, the JSJB initiative includes an incentive mechanism recognising contributions from States, local bodies, industries, NGOs, and individuals, with rewards directed towards awareness activities and water conservation infrastructure. Under the Namami Gange Programme, incentives are provided under the Hybrid Annuity Mode for early completion of the project.

Transparency in fund utilisation is being ensured through mandatory use of the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), compliance with General Financial Rules (GFR 2017), real-time monitoring systems, and submission of utilisation certificates and audited accounts.

The information was provided by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on March 23, 2026.