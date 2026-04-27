Zoho’s Chief Scientist Writes Open Letter to Indians in US: Bharat Mata Needs Your Talent

Zoho founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has issued an open letter to Indians residing in the United States, urging them to return to India and contribute to the nation’s technological advancement. Framed as a call to strengthen India’s global standing, the letter emphasises the importance of domestic talent and innovation in shaping the country’s future.

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Reflecting on the journey of Indians abroad, Vembu, in a long post on X on April 27, 2026, noted that many had migrated to the US with limited resources but strong educational and cultural foundations, going on to achieve significant success. “Like I did 37 years ago, you arrived in America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat. You achieved outstanding success.” He added, “America was good to us. For that we must remain grateful – gratitude is our Bharatiya way.”

Full text of the letter

“Open letter to Indians in America.

Dear brothers and sisters from Bharat:

Like I did 37 years ago, you arrived in America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat. You achieved outstanding success. America was good to us. For that we must remain grateful – gratitude is our Bharatiya way.

Yet today, a significant number of Americans, may be not the majority but not too far from it either, believe that Indians “take away” American jobs and our success in America was unfairly earned.

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