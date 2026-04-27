Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is expecting that the government will complete the reassessment of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues soon. This will be a huge relief for the telecom operator if the reassessed dues are signficantly lower than the previously calculated amount. The reassessment is currently ongoing, and the telco is waiting for it to conclude, said Vi’s CEO.

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Speaking at the COAI Digicom Summit 2026, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Vodafone Idea Limited said, “The reassessment is ongoing. We are just waiting… hopefully it should happen as soon as possible.”

The Supreme Court (SC) of India had asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to provide relief to Vi in the AGR dues department. So the telecom department froze the dues of the telco for the next 10 years with a very nominal payment schedule every year till then and also said that it would reassess the existing dues.

The telecom department recently extended the reassessment period of Vi’s AGR dues by three more months at the end of June 2026. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, minister of state for telecom, said at the COAI Digicom Summit 2026, “We are also coming up with a technology development fund with even more outlay and more co-funding mechanisms so that the fund really does what it’s supposed to do.”