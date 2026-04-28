Vodafone Idea Offers Data and Swiggy One with this Plan

Vodafone Idea has only one prepaid plan with which users get data and Swiggy One subscription as well. The Swiggy One subscription brings many benefits to consumers including free food and Instamart deliveries for consumers. There are discounts and Dineout perks included as well. However, it isn’t free. Users have to purchase this subscription from Swiggy. The food delivery company has partnered with Vodafone Idea to offer Swiggy One subscription at no additional charge with one of its prepaid plans.

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The plan we are talking about costs Rs 499. However, this is not a prepaid plan with service validity. This is actually a data voucher, which will only work on top of an active service validity plan. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the Rs 499 data voucher from Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Prepaid Plan Data Vouchers Benefit

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 prepaid data voucher comes with 20GB of data and 3 months of validity. Apart from the data that’s bundled with the plan, users get a Swiggy One subscription for 3 months. The three months subscription of Swiggy One generally costs much lower with offers and in fact Swiggy itself offers renewal of the subscription at a very low cost when the user is trying to order something. This helps the company in retaining the user for a long time.

The thing with this particular data voucher is that users also get 20GB of data. That is what they are paying essentially extra for over the Swiggy One subscription here. This plan is available for users across the country. If you want it, you can recharge it with the mobile app of Vi as well as the website of the telecom operator.