Vodafone Idea and BSNL Could Soon Start Infrastructure Sharing

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom company in India, was said to be in discussions with the state-run telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) for infrastructure sharing. This would help both Vodafone Idea and BSNL in covering network gaps across the country and reduce the time to roll out service along with costs. Now, as per a source aware of the developments, the two telcos could make huge progress in this and start network sharing in some parts of India, starting with circles such as Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

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Along with the infrastructure sharing, the two telcos could also engage in spectrum sharing. This will improve efficiency for the telcos in providing services. Vodafone Idea has been adding new customers for consecutive months according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) monthly performance report.

Vodafone Idea has been in discussions with the banks and financial institutions along with investors to raise about Rs 45,000 crore further to infuse into its capex (capital expenditure). The telecom operator, if successful in raising funds, will be able to start catching up with the competitors including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.