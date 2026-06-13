Google Fitbit Air Spotted on BIS: India Launch Could Be Near

Google’s recently launched Fitbit Air fitness tracker could soon make its way to India the device has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database, a development that often signals preparations for a product’s entry into the Indian market. While Google has not officially announced an India launch, the BIS listing suggests that the company may be getting ready to bring the wearable to local consumers.

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Key Highlights Google's recently launched Fitbit Air has appeared on India's BIS certification database, hinting at a possible India launch.

Fitbit Air is Google's first screen-free fitness tracker under the Fitbit brand, focusing entirely on health and activity tracking.

The wearable supports advanced health features such as continuous heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature monitoring, sleep analysis, and atrial fibrillation notifications.

Google claims the Fitbit Air can deliver up to eight days of battery life, with a 15-minute charge providing up to a full day of usage.

The device is expected to compete with screen-free fitness wearables such as Whoop while offering a simpler, distraction-free experience.

Fitbit Air Appears on BIS Database

The Fitbit Air was unveiled globally last month as Fitbit’s first screen-free fitness tracker under Google’s ownership. The device has now surfaced on the BIS certification website, indicating that it has cleared a key regulatory requirement ahead of a potential launch in India.

Although BIS certification does not guarantee an immediate launch, products appearing in the database often make their way to the market in the following weeks or months. Google has not shared any official timeline regarding the availability of the Fitbit Air in India.

What Is the Fitbit Air?

Unlike traditional smartwatches and fitness trackers, the Fitbit Air takes a different approach by eliminating the display altogether. The wearable is designed for users who want health and fitness tracking without the distractions associated with screens and constant notifications.

The tracker focuses on collecting fitness and health data while allowing users to view insights through the Fitbit and Google Health apps. This minimalist approach positions the Fitbit Air as a lightweight and distraction-free wearable for everyday use.

Fitbit Air Features and Specifications

The Fitbit Air comes with a range of health and fitness tracking capabilities. It supports continuous heart-rate monitoring, heart rhythm tracking with atrial fibrillation notifications, blood oxygen monitoring, resting heart-rate measurements, and skin temperature tracking.

Sleep monitoring is also included, with features such as sleep duration tracking and sleep-stage analysis. For fitness enthusiasts, the device offers automatic workout detection, exercise logging, and guided fitness sessions through Google Health Coach.

Google claims the Fitbit Air can deliver up to eight days of battery life on a single charge. The company also says a quick 15-minute charge can provide enough power for a full day of use.

The wearable features a lightweight polycarbonate design and includes water resistance, making it suitable for workouts and everyday wear. Google offers multiple band options, including Active Band and Woven Band variants.

Competing in a Niche Segment

The Fitbit Air enters a growing category of screen-free wearables that focus on health tracking rather than smartwatch functionality. The product is expected to compete with devices such as the Whoop fitness band, although Google’s offering is positioned at a lower price point in international markets.

By focusing on health insights instead of notifications and apps, Google appears to be targeting users who want a simpler wearable experience.

India Launch Expectations

At present, Google has not confirmed whether the Fitbit Air will launch in India. However, the BIS certification is one of the strongest indications yet that the company is preparing to expand the device’s availability beyond its initial launch markets.

If launched, the Fitbit Air could offer Indian consumers another option in the fitness wearable segment, particularly for users looking for a screen-free approach to health and activity tracking. With the device now appearing on the BIS database, an official announcement may not be too far away.

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