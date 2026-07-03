Huawei Band 11 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Huawei Band 11 series has launched in India. Huawei Band 11 series has two smartwatches – Band 11 and Band 11 Pro. Both these models have already launched for the global market. The Huawei Band 11 is also there with an aluminium case option. The company calls it Huawei Band 11 Metal. The standard model is now sale in India. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Huawei Band 11 in India.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Huawei Band 11 Price in India

Huawei Band 11 starts in India at Rs 6,499. The Metal option starts at Rs 7,999. Then there is the top of the line Huawei Band 11 Pro which is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. The Huawei Band 11 is currently listed on Flipkart for purchase, but only for Rs 3,999. The base model is available in multiple colours including Black, Black (Polymer), Beige, Green, Purple, Purple (Polymer), and White colour. The Huawei Band 11 Pro is available in Black, Blue and Green colourway.

Huawei Band 11 Specifications in India

Huawei Band 11, Huawei Band 11 Metal, and Band 11 Pro are compatible with devices running Android 9 and above. They feature a 1.62-inch AMOLED touch-screen, offering 347ppi, always-on-display support. On the Pro model, there is up to 2000nits of peak brightness, while the standard model offers up to 1500nits of peak brightness. There is 5 ATM water resistance and can go as deep as 50-meters under water for up to 10 meters.

Huawei Band 11 has an optical heart rate sensor for heart rate monitoring and SpO2 sensor for blood-oxygen level monitoring. There is also sleep tracking with Heart Rate Variability monitoring, along with stress monitoring and sleep tracking, and more. There is support for more than 100 workout modes in this fitness band. The company claims that the entire lineup can run up to 14 days in a single charge or up to 8 days under typical usage. As mentioned, they are available on Flipkart to purchase now, so go get one and share your experience below.