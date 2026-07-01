BSNL Gains Mobile Subscribers in 11 Circles, Led by Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Kerala: TRAI

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added wireless mobile subscribers in 11 telecom circles in May 2026, even as the operator’s national mobile subscriber base declined during the month, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The gains were led by Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Kerala. In Haryana, BSNL’s wireless mobile subscriber base increased from 4,559,710 in April to 4,577,770 in May, a gain of 18,060 subscribers.

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Key Highlights BSNL added wireless mobile subscribers in 11 telecom circles during May 2026, led by Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Kerala.

Despite the gains, BSNL's national wireless mobile subscriber base declined by 104,660 subscribers during the month.

India's overall wireless mobile subscriber base continued to grow, adding more than 5 million subscribers in May 2026.

Rajasthan followed with a gain of 15,058 subscribers, as BSNL’s base increased from 5,742,178 to 5,757,236. In Karnataka, BSNL added 13,968 subscribers, with its base increasing from 4,725,412 to 4,739,380. Kerala also recorded a gain of 9,535 subscribers, with BSNL’s base increasing from 8,961,337 to 8,970,872.

Himachal Pradesh, UP West and Gujarat Also Added Users

BSNL also gained subscribers in Himachal Pradesh, UP West, Gujarat, UP East, Punjab, Kolkata and the North East circle in Himachal Pradesh, BSNL added 8,375 subscribers, with its wireless mobile base increasing from 1,780,772 to 1,789,147. In UP West, the operator gained 6,523 subscribers, while Gujarat recorded a gain of 3,347 subscribers.

UP East also saw BSNL add 2,262 subscribers during the month. Punjab added 1,860 subscribers, Kolkata added 1,604, and the North East circle added 231 subscribers.