Vodafone Idea New Prepaid Rs 4600 Plan has Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has silently introduced a new yearly prepaid plan. This is a plan with service validity. This is one of a kind of prepaid plan. There are many prepaid plans in the country which come with a yearly service validity, however, this one is different. It is different because it comes with unlimited data. The Rs 4600 plan is available throughout the country. This plan is now available on the website and the mobile app of Vodafone Idea. Let’s take a look at the prepaid plan in detail here.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has introduced a new Rs 4,600 yearly prepaid plan for users across India.

The plan offers 365 days of service validity with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

It includes unlimited data, but usage is subject to a 300GB fair usage policy (FUP) every 28 days.

Both 4G and 5G data are covered under the same 300GB per 28-day commercial FUP.

The plan is currently available through the Vi website and mobile app.

Vodafone Idea Rs 4600 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 4600 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data as well. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 365 days. Vodafone Idea says that this is unlimited data, but it is not truly unlimited data. This is capped at 300GB for every 28 days. There is also 5G data for the users.

Note that the 5G data also has the same commercial fair usage policy (FUP) of 300GB every 28 days. So whether you are on 4G or 5G, the FUP data consumption is the same. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 12.6 per day. There is also one more new plan of Rs 2,475. We have also detailed it out on TelecomTalk, you can check it out. The Rs 4600 plan is now one of the best yearly prepaid offers. Because even if it has a commercial FUP limit of 300GB, that’s still a lot of data every 28 days.