With the rapid expansion of AI dominance across the world, India is emerging as the “global destination” for AI adoption and a data center hub. To cope with this speed of evolution, India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which are also considered the “Backbone of India,” are accelerating to adapt to the new AI world. A recent publication shared by the VI Business MSME Growth Insights Study 2026 surveyed to examine the current AI stance of the MSMEs.

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Key Highlights The VI Business ReadyForNext Report showcases Indian MSMEs transforming to AI.

The study surveys around 2.5 lakhs MSMEs, and shows digital maturity index growth of 2.8 points from the previous year.

VI Business ReadyForNext reports a gap where MSMEs from sectors like manufacturing and agriculture don’t have any online presence.

Vi Business ReadyForNext Report: AI Set to Transform India’s MSME Sector

The VI Business MSME Growth Insights Study 2026 published a report showing the AI adoption among the MSME companies, where around 2.5 lakh small and medium businesses spread across 26 sectors were evaluated.

As per the report, 57% of enterprises/businesses see AI as a “core tool” which can help in enhancing their overall operations on day to day and help in taking their business to different heights.

Around 25% of enterprises have already started using AI and integrated an AI system into their workflows to help in day-to-day operations efficiency, including automating customer service, predicting demand, or optimizing logistics.

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The report also shares insights on India’s Digital Maturity Index, which is a parameter to measure how effectively MSMEs use digital technologies to drive value, efficiency, and growth. As per the survey, the Digital Maturity Index has climbed to 60.8, which is around 2.8 points jump from 50.0 points in 2025.