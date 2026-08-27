Artificial Intelligence Can Reshape Indian Telecom Sector
A recent report reveals that Indian telecoms see AI as a way to increase their revenue, although the current optical fiber connection needs an upgrade to cater to the growing needs of AI. Here is all we know:
Indian telecom companies are increasingly focusing on AI-based network services to generate future revenue. Still, they say that urgent upgrades to optical fiber systems are needed to handle the demands of AI-connected systems.
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Key Highlights
67% of Indian telecom operators see AI as a major future revenue driver.
98% expect optical fibre services to power AI data-center connectivity.
88% say optical network upgrades are now an urgent priority.
Artificial intelligence is becoming more than just a tool in India’s telecom industry. A new survey by the network technology company Ciena shows that Indian telecom companies are beginning to view AI-based network services as a way to generate revenue over the next three to five years.
The survey included more than 1,200 telecom and network service companies in 12 countries. It found that 67% of companies believe that AI will become an important way to make money.
Another 27% agreed to some degree. This puts India among the countries that are most excited about AI-enabled telecom services.
One big opportunity is in AI data center connections. According to the survey, 98% of service providers believe that managed optical fiber network services will generate new revenue as companies adopt AI equipment, cloud computing, and high-performance computing chips.
The need for strong connections is making optical fiber an essential part of future AI networks.
Companies say this chance can’t happen without big changes to the network systems. 88% of those who took the survey said upgrading optical networks is now very important.
They said the rapid growth of AI workloads and the increasing volume of data center and business cloud traffic are making this necessary.
The results show that telecom companies are changing their AI plans. By focusing solely on customer support and automation, they are considering AI-driven connections, smart network systems, and high-capacity optical services as new ways to sell to AI-using businesses.
Ciena said that AI is driving demand for more bandwidth, especially as companies move towards distributed data centers and locations where computing happens closer to the user.
This is expected to increase demand for better optical transport networks capable of handling large AI systems.
For India’s telecom industry, the message is clear. AI could be a major driver of growth, but profiting from it will depend on how quickly companies upgrade their optical fiber systems.
As more businesses adopt AI, the competition is no longer about offering 5G. It’s also about creating the connections that support AI services.
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FAQs
Why are Indian telecom companies focusing on AI?
Indian telecom companies increasingly view AI-based network services as a potential source of new revenue in the next three to five years.
How important is AI to telecom revenue?
According to the Ciena survey, 67% of surveyed companies believe AI will become an important revenue opportunity, while another 27% agree to some degree.
What role does optical fiber play in AI networks?
Optical fiber provides the high-capacity connectivity needed to handle growing AI workloads, cloud traffic, and data center communications.
Why do Indian telcos need to upgrade optical networks?
The rapid growth of AI workloads and rising data center and cloud traffic are putting greater demands on existing network infrastructure.
Will AI create new opportunities for telecom companies?
Yes. Telecom companies are exploring AI-driven connectivity, smart network services, and high-capacity optical solutions as potential offerings for businesses adopting AI.