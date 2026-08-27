Artificial Intelligence Can Reshape Indian Telecom Sector

Indian telecom companies are increasingly focusing on AI-based network services to generate future revenue. Still, they say that urgent upgrades to optical fiber systems are needed to handle the demands of AI-connected systems.

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Key Highlights 67% of Indian telecom operators see AI as a major future revenue driver.

98% expect optical fibre services to power AI data-center connectivity.

88% say optical network upgrades are now an urgent priority.

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AI Can Reshape India’s Telecom Industry

Artificial intelligence is becoming more than just a tool in India’s telecom industry. A new survey by the network technology company Ciena shows that Indian telecom companies are beginning to view AI-based network services as a way to generate revenue over the next three to five years.

The survey included more than 1,200 telecom and network service companies in 12 countries. It found that 67% of companies believe that AI will become an important way to make money.

Another 27% agreed to some degree. This puts India among the countries that are most excited about AI-enabled telecom services.

One big opportunity is in AI data center connections. According to the survey, 98% of service providers believe that managed optical fiber network services will generate new revenue as companies adopt AI equipment, cloud computing, and high-performance computing chips.

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The need for strong connections is making optical fiber an essential part of future AI networks.