Samsung Ballie Brings a New Era of AI-Powered Smart Homes

Samsung has unveiled Ballie, a home companion robot that helps people with smart home control, entertainment, and personal daily routines.

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Key Highlights Samsung introduces Ballie as an AI-powered home companion robot.

The robot combines generative AI with smart home automation.

Ballie can control connected devices, provide reminders and interact naturally with users.

Samsung Brings Ballie AI Robot to Homes

Samsung has officially introduced Ballie, its companion robot. This move brings AI into everyday home life. Ballie is a mobile home helper.

Ballie uses intelligence to connect to smart home devices and speaks in a natural voice. Ballie helps people manage routines in a way that feels easy.

Unlike smart speakers, Ballie is a rolling AI robot that can move around the house. Ballie can answer voice commands, understand the context of requests, and chat with users. Ballie also controls smart home devices.

Samsung says Ballie is made to be an assistant, not just a home automation hub. Ballie can adjust lighting, control appliances, set reminders, answer questions, and even help with entertainment by integrating with Samsung’s broader smart ecosystem.

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The company has added multimodal AI features. Ballie can hear, see, and sense the environment. This lets Ballie recognize what is happening in the home. Ballie can then provide answers that align with the user’s preferences and routines.

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