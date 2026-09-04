RANVOO AirJet and Dyson CameraJet Show How Technology Is Changing the Electric Toothbrush

The RANVOO AirJet and Dyson CameraJet represent a new generation of electric toothbrush systems that combine traditional brushing techniques with new technology. While both aim to improve everyday brushing and reach areas that conventional bristles may miss, they use distinctly different technological approaches.

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Key Highlights Dyson CameraJet includes a 100,000-pixel macro-lens camera.

CameraJet connects to the MyDyson app for live viewing and brushing guidance.

RANVOO AirJet does not require a camera or a separate mouth-rinse reservoir.

AirJet technology is incorporated into electric toothbrushes such as the RANVOO AirJet X5.

The two systems use different technological approaches to complement traditional brushing.

Electric toothbrushes have traditionally relied on automated movements to clean the surface of the teeth.

The emergence of technologies such as AirJet and CameraJet indicates that manufacturers are now looking beyond brush-head movement.

Airflow, fluid dynamics, cameras, software, and mobile applications are becoming part of the oral-care experience.

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Dyson Enters the Electric Toothbrush Market

Dyson officially entered the oral-care category with CameraJet, an electric toothbrush that combines sonic brushing, a camera, and a liquid-jet system.

The device has a 100,000-pixel macro lens camera designed to detect gaps between the user’s teeth. Once the system detects a gap, the toothbrush releases a targeted burst of mouth rinse towards the area. Dyson describes the process as precision flossing.

CameraJet offers three cleaning modes: Auto-jet and Brush, Auto-jet only, and Brush only. Users can also choose from Gentle, Variable and Deep Clean brushing intensities, depending on their requirements and preferences.

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The toothbrush connects to the MyDyson app through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Users can view live footage from inside their mouth, access guided-cleaning features and examine a coverage map showing the areas they have brushed.