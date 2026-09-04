Redmi 17 5G vs OnePlus N6 5G: Which Budget Phone is Better?

Xiaomi’s smartphone sub-brand, Redmi, has just launched the new Redmi 17 5G in India. It brings a solid midrange spec sheet, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Priced starting at Rs 23,999, it targets budget buyers. It goes up against the recently launched OnePlus N6 5G, which uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Here is a detailed comparison of the two budget phones.

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Key Highlights

  • Here is a detailed comparison between the latest Redmi 17 5G and the previously launched OnePlus N6 5G.
  • Redmi 17 5G was launched on September 3, 2026, while the OnePlus N6 5G was launched on June 30, 2026.
  • Redmi 17 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, while the OnePlus N6 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset.

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Here is a comparison between the Redmi 17 5G and the OnePlus N6 5G, both of which are currently available in India.

Also Read: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India Launch Teased

Redmi 17 5G VS OnePlus N6 5G – Ultimate Comparison

redmi175g vs oneplusn65g which budgetphone is better

The Redmi 17 was launched on September 3, 2026, while the OnePlus N6 5G was launched on June 30, 2026. Both are among the latest phones in the under Rs 25,000 price range.

We cover the design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, battery, software, and price.

Design

On the design side, the Redmi 17 5G has a different build. The orange colour variants feature an eco-leather silicone polymer finish on the back, with a plastic rail surrounding the phone. On the front, the phones have Gorilla Glass 7i protection.