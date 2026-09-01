Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G: Comparison

Xiaomi’s subsidiary, Redmi, launched its new 17 series, ranging from the Redmi 17 5G to the Redmi Note 17 series, in a few selected markets. This includes the standard Redmi Note 17 5G, Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, and the top-end Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G. The naming convention is similar to Apple’s iPhone 17 series lineup. The newly launched Redmi Note 17 5G series features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset, a 50MP main camera sensor, a premium build, and HyperOS software. Here, we provide a detailed comparison between the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G.

This covers their differences to help you decide whether to choose the Note 17 Pro or the upgraded Note 17 Pro Max variant.

Also Read: Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi 17 and Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Tipped

Xiaomi’s Note 17 series smartphones were launched on August 27, 2026, in a few selected markets, offering premium specs under the hood and a premium design. Here, we have compared them in terms of design, display, processor, RAM, storage, camera, and battery.

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Design

On the design front, both phones feature premium aesthetics. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G has a plastic frame and back, while the front features a glass panel protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G also has a plastic frame and back, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front.

On the rear, the Redmi Note 17 Pro gets a dual-camera setup housed vertically in a square module, with a flash placed slightly above, and the phone is built with a silky matte finish and rounded corners.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G also features a vertically oriented dual-camera setup, with a flash on the upper-right side of the module and the Redmi logo at the bottom of the phone. Both phones come with a flat screen on the front.

Both smartphones are IP68/IP69K water- and dust-resistant, making them capable of withstanding high-pressure water jets and immersion for up to 30 minutes.

Also Read: Redmi 17C 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at India Launch Soon

Display

On the display side, the Redmi Note 17 Pro has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat screen on the front with 68B colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,500-nit peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G also gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED 1.5K display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 Color Gamut support.

The best part is that the Note 17 Pro Max gets HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification, making it better at showing blacks and a better display for binge-watching than the Note 17 Pro.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G use Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.

The Note 17 Pro packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6S Gen 4, a 4nm chipset launched in October 2025.

On paper, the chipset offers solid midrange performance, with AnTuTu reporting 829,894 points and Geekbench 6 reporting 1,009 points for single-core and 2,892 points for multi-core performance.

It is built with 4 Cortex-A78 cores at 2400 MHz and 4 Cortex-A55 cores at 1800 MHz.

The higher-end Note 17 Pro Max gets a slightly improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, also built on the new 4nm architecture, and was first launched in May 2026.

The chipset is built with 4 Cortex-A78 cores at 2600 MHz and 4 Cortex-A55 cores at 2000 MHz.

On paper, the chipset crosses the 1 million-point mark on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark, scoring around 1,01,2134 points. On Geekbench 6, it gains around 1099 points in single-core performance and 3481 points in multi-core performance.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G gets up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and the top-end model gets 256GB and 512GB variants based on UFS 3.1, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage; the base variant with 128GB of storage is based on UFS 2.2 to keep the cost low, and the higher-capacity variants use UFS 4.1, completing the lineup.

Also Read: Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to Cancel Ultra Launches for India

Camera

The Redmi Note 17 Pro has dual rear cameras: a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The top-end Note 17 Pro Max also shares the same camera hardware, with a 50MP main sensor. The Pro Max variant has a slightly smaller aperture lens with an f/1.5 aperture, plus an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the front, it has an improved 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Battery

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 17 Pro gets a bigger 8,340mAh silicon-carbon battery, 67W HyperCharge wired fast charging, and 22.5W reverse wired charging support.

Redmi has also added a dedicated “Xiaomi Surge G1 Battery Management Chip” to help keep battery temperature within limits.

The top-end model gets a bigger 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W HyperCharge support and 27W wired reverse charging.

Even the Note 17 Pro Max includes the Xiaomi Surge G1 Battery Management Chip.

Software

On the software end, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will run on the latest HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, with the promise of 5 years of major OS upgrades and 6 years of security patch updates, so both Note 17 series phones will be getting updates till 2032.

Both phones get Google’s Gemini integration, which brings AI features, such as AI Erase Pro, AI Glare Removal, AI Image Expansion, AI Sky, AI Bokeh, AI Image Enhancement, AI Beautify, Circle to Search with Google, and Gemini.

Also Read: Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Based on Android 17 Rolling Out Now

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G VS Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G – India Price

As of now, the Indian price for the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G has not been revealed.

We will have to wait for Redmi to confirm it. For now, Redmi is gearing up to launch its Redmi 17 5G phone on September 3, 2026, and we may also see the Redmi Note 17 5G base model. base Note 17 model will be there.

The standard Redmi Note 17 Pro launched at a starting price of Rs 27,999, so the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max will likely be priced above Rs 30,000.

Image Credits: Ravi Kiran – Tech Influencer, gadgetmatch, Haruto

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