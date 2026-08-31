Redmi 17 5G Teased With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, 7900mAh Battery
Xiaomi’s Redmi India just teased its next midrange beast, the Redmi 17 5G smartphone, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and a dual-AI 50MP rear camera. It will keep the price below Rs 25,000. Here is all we know so far:
Xiaomi’s subsidiary smartphone maker, Redmi, is launching its next 17 series smartphone lineup, the Redmi 17 5G, in India on September 3, 2026. Ahead of the launch, Redmi India teased key specifications and features. The smartphone maker confirmed that the Redmi 17 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, with a larger 7900mAh battery and a dual-AI camera. More details on Xiaomi’s official page about the Redmi 17 are blurred, but one page hints that the Redmi 17 5G will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, to be confirmed on August 31. Another blurred image, set to be revealed on September 1, 2026, hints that the Redmi 17 might support a 300% peak volume boost, similar to the Redmi Note 17 5G series recently launched in India.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Xiaomi India’s subsidiary brand Redmi is gearing up to launch its next 17 series phone, the Redmi 17 5G, in India.
Redmi 17 5G will launch on September 3, 2026.
According to the latest confirmation, the Redmi 17 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, with fast RAM and storage, and a bigger 7,900mAh battery.
Ahead of the launch, Redmi has been revealing key details of the Redmi 17’s specifications and features. We also have leaks from credible sources. Let’s look at what the Redmi 17 smartphone will offer.
Redmi confirmed that the next 17 5G smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, housed in a rectangular module with a circular flash.
On the front, it will feature a single punch-hole selfie camera and a smaller bezel. The frame colour will match for the black and blue variants, while the orange variant will have a gold frame surrounding the phone and a gold finish on the camera module.
Although the display size has not yet been revealed, Redmi will share the display details today. The blurred image shows 120Hz branding, suggesting that the Redmi 17 5G will have a 120Hz refresh-rate screen.
Leaks suggest that the Redmi 17 will feature an IPS LCD display. The Redmi 17 leak suggests the smartphone will feature a display, but we must wait for Redmi India to confirm.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Redmi India has confirmed that its new 17 5G phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, which is among Qualcomm’s latest launched 4nm-based chipsets, setting solid performance for mid-range smartphones
On paper, the chipset promises decent performance, with AnTuTu 11 reporting a total score of 624021 points, and Geekbench 6 reporting 976 points for single-core and 2250 points for multi-core processing.
Other smartphones, such as Xiaomi’s Poco M8X 5G, also use the same chipset.
Alongside the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, the Redmi 17 phone is expected to have LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
On the camera front, the Redmi 17 5G will have a dual-AI camera with a 50MP main sensor and an auxiliary lens. On the front, the phone will feature an 8MP selfie shooter.
Speaker Details
Xiaomi is expected to see a 300% volume boost through software optimization, but details remain under wraps on its official website. Speaker details will be revealed on September 2, 2026.
Battery
On the battery front, the Redmi 17 5G will feature one of the largest batteries in its price range. The Indian variant is confirmed to have a 7900mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and a charger in the box. The phone also supports 22.5W reverse wired charging.
Software
On the software side, the Redmi 17 5G will run on the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 3, with possible support for Android OS and security patch updates through 2032, just like the Redmi Note 17 5G lineup.