Redmi 17 5G Teased With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, 7900mAh Battery

Xiaomi’s subsidiary smartphone maker, Redmi, is launching its next 17 series smartphone lineup, the Redmi 17 5G, in India on September 3, 2026. Ahead of the launch, Redmi India teased key specifications and features. The smartphone maker confirmed that the Redmi 17 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, with a larger 7900mAh battery and a dual-AI camera. More details on Xiaomi’s official page about the Redmi 17 are blurred, but one page hints that the Redmi 17 5G will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, to be confirmed on August 31. Another blurred image, set to be revealed on September 1, 2026, hints that the Redmi 17 might support a 300% peak volume boost, similar to the Redmi Note 17 5G series recently launched in India.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi India’s subsidiary brand Redmi is gearing up to launch its next 17 series phone, the Redmi 17 5G, in India.

Redmi 17 5G will launch on September 3, 2026.

According to the latest confirmation, the Redmi 17 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, with fast RAM and storage, and a bigger 7,900mAh battery.

Ahead of the launch, Redmi has been revealing key details of the Redmi 17’s specifications and features. We also have leaks from credible sources. Let’s look at what the Redmi 17 smartphone will offer.

Also Read: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Launched with a 10000mAh Battery: Price

Redmi 17 5G Officially Teased, Launching September 3 With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 – Expected Specifications and Features

Xiaomi’s official website just revealed plans to launch its next Redmi 17 5G smartphone on September 3, 2026, featuring a completely new design, upgraded specifications, and much more.