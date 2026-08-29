Jio vs Vi Amazon Prime Plan with 84 Days Validity

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are two of the leading telecom operators in the country. These two offer users a plan with 84 days of service validity and Amazon Prime Lite to the users. The Amazon Prime Lite subscription is available in India for Rs 799 per year. But with the plans mentioned here, users will get it for free for 84 days. If you are someone who wants access to the Prime Lite benefit, you can recharge with these plans. We are here to determine which plan is better for the users. Let us take a look.

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Reliance Jio Rs 1029 Plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 996 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio – Reliance Jio Rs 1029 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The plan has a service validity of 84 days. There are add-on benefits bundled with the prepaid plan which include JioHotstar Mobile subscription, JioAICloud 50GB storage, and Amazon Prime Lite. The OTT benefit of Prime Lite is only available for 84 days, which is the same as the service validity of the prepaid plan. There is also an added benefit of Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months, valued at Rs 35,100. Of course, this Jio plan also bundles unlimited 5G data for the users.

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Vodafone Idea – Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 996 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day with 84 days of service validity. The added benefit of this plan is that users get access to Amazon Prime Lite for 84 days along with unlimited 5G. Users also get free unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM. There is also Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delight bundled with the plan.