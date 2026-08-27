Vodafone Idea Rs 1189 Plan has 365 Days of Validity

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a Rs 1189 prepaid plan for the users. This is not a plan with service validity. It is a data voucher only. The Rs 11189 plan is meant for people who want a data booster on top of their base plan. The pack has a validity of 365 days. But again, this is not a plan with service validity. It is the standalone validity of this data voucher. Let us take a look at the benefits of this prepaid plan from Vi.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 1189 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 1189 prepaid plan comes with 50GB of data, and 365 days of validity. There is no service validity. If you have a base active prepaid plan, you will get to use the benefits of this data voucher. Beyond the 50GB of data, the speed will drop. It is an expensive price to pay for 50GB of data, but you do get the option to use it slowly. Most data vouchers which are cheap come with very short validity. So in many cases, you might not even end up using the complete data from the plan before its expiry.

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This is the only data voucher from Vi which offers a year long validity to the users. If you do want service validity at a cheaper price, then you should go for the Rs 1849 prepaid plan from the company. The Rs 1849 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 3600 SMS. However, there is no data benefit bundled with this plan. You can recharge with data vouchers on top of this prepaid plan. Both these plans are available for the consumers in all the telecom circles of the country. You can recharge with them through the Vi app for phones or the official website of the company.