Vodafone Idea Rs 1005 Plan Offers Unlimited 4G Data

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers a very interesting Rs 1005 prepaid plan to the users. The Rs 1005 plan is amazing because it not only bundles unlimited 5G, it also offers unlimited 4G data to the users. This plan is available at just Rs 335 per 28 days. So it is definitely expensive. The Rs 1005 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and unlimited 4G and 5G data to the users. Note that while the telco promises unlimited data, it is actually capped at a FUP (fair usage policy) limit. Let us take a look into the benefits of this prepaid plan.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 1005 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 1005 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G and 4G data. The service validity of this plan is 84 days. Both 4G and 5G data is capped at 300GB for 28 days. There are no OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled for the users. The cost does seem a little excessive, given that you can get truly unlimited 5G from Jio for the same validity at a lower cost. The reason why Vi is charging this amount is likely because it is offering unlimited 4G to the users.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 1005 plan is available throughout India. The telco has been expanding 4G networks in India. Even its 5G is now present in more areas of the country than it was in last year same time. This has happened because of the fundraising that Vi has managed to do over the last few quarters. The company is looking to further raise thousands of crore in debt and potentially equity to fuel its capex (capital expenditure) plans. With improving fundamentals, Vi may be able to do that in the near future. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the upcoming telecom developments.