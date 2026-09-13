Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, S27 Plus, S27 Pro: Specs Leaked

After Apple launched its iPhone 18 Pro flagship, Samsung emerges as the top headline with leaks about its next Galaxy S series flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S27 models include the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. They will get major upgrades to the display, processor, and battery. Here is all we know:
We just saw Apple launch its bigger iPhone flagship for the year, the iPhone 18 Pro models, and now its biggest competitor, Samsung, is gearing up to launch its next Galaxy flagship series, the Galaxy S27. It will include four models: the standard Galaxy S27 5G, the Galaxy S27 Plus 5G, the Galaxy S27 Pro, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 models will launch in the first quarter of 2027, possibly between January and March. Ahead of the launch, leaks and rumours suggest the Galaxy S27 flagships will be major upgrades for 2027, competing against phones like the OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, and the Apple iPhone 18 Pro.
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Key Highlights
Samsung Galaxy S27 models will likely get major upgrades, including in the display, after 3 years.
Samsung is scheduled to launch three models under its Galaxy S27 lineup: the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S27 models will be launching soon in the first Quarter of 2027.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Major Upgrades Coming to Galaxy S27 Ultra, S27 Pro S27 Plus and S27 in 2027
According to the latest reports, Samsung is moving towards a complete revamp of its design language, with pill-shaped cameras on the rear of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus models will keep the same camera design as the Galaxy S26 models.
Display Upgrades
Alongside the new design, more leaks hint that all three Galaxy S27 smartphone models will get upgraded display panels, with the top-end Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G getting the latest M16 OLED panel on the front, which also powers the latest Apple iPhone Duo.
The new Samsung M16 OLED panels offer higher brightness, improved battery efficiency, and better colour accuracy, as well as a longer lifespan thanks to additional layers that enhance durability.
The new M16 OLED panel also supports COE (Colour-Filter On-Encapsulation), which offers better colour reproduction than the previous models.
The display panels for models including the Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27+ will feature the Samsung M16 OLED, an upgrade over the current M14 OLED panels used in the Galaxy S26 models.
Samsung is also planning to expand the Privacy Tech feature from the Ultra model to all models, including the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus.
Under the hood, the Galaxy S27 models will get an upgraded processor, RAM, and storage. Some leaks suggest Samsung might bring back both Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets.
In markets like the U.S.A., the Galaxy S27 models will run on the Qualcomm 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. The other models, the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 Pro, will get an Exynos chipset, possibly the Exynos 2700, which will likely launch in December 2026.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S27 models will get an upgraded battery, with leaks suggesting Samsung may switch to a silicon-carbon battery.
We’ll get updates on Galaxy S27 models soon, though reports suggest Samsung is scrapping the Edge; there will be no Galaxy S27 Edge to compete with the Apple iPhone Air series.
Image Credits: Saurav, procastx
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FAQs
When will the Samsung Galaxy S27 series launch?
The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027, between January and March.
How many models will the Galaxy S27 series include?
The lineup is expected to include three models: the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Will Samsung use Exynos and Qualcomm processors for the Galaxy S27 series?
Leaks suggest Samsung may return to a mixed chipset strategy. Some markets will use Qualcomm processors like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. For other markets, Samsung will use Exynos 2700 chipsets, including India.
Will the Galaxy S27 series compete with the iPhone 18 Pro?
Yes. Samsung's Galaxy S27 lineup is expected to compete with Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models and other 2027 flagship smartphones.
Are the Galaxy S27 specifications confirmed?
No. The specifications above come from leaks and reports. Samsung has not officially confirmed the Galaxy S27 series specifications or launch details.