Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, S27 Plus, S27 Pro: Specs Leaked

We just saw Apple launch its bigger iPhone flagship for the year, the iPhone 18 Pro models, and now its biggest competitor, Samsung, is gearing up to launch its next Galaxy flagship series, the Galaxy S27. It will include four models: the standard Galaxy S27 5G, the Galaxy S27 Plus 5G, the Galaxy S27 Pro, and the top-end Galaxy S27 Ultra 5G. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S26 models will launch in the first quarter of 2027, possibly between January and March. Ahead of the launch, leaks and rumours suggest the Galaxy S27 flagships will be major upgrades for 2027, competing against phones like the OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, and the Apple iPhone 18 Pro.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S27 models will likely get major upgrades, including in the display, after 3 years.

Samsung is scheduled to launch three models under its Galaxy S27 lineup: the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 models will be launching soon in the first Quarter of 2027.

Here are the latest details on the key specifications for the upcoming Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Pro, and S27 Ultra.

Also Read: Apple Uses Samsung M16 OLED for iPhone Duo Displays

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series: Major Upgrades Coming to Galaxy S27 Ultra, S27 Pro S27 Plus and S27 in 2027

According to the latest reports, Samsung is moving towards a complete revamp of its design language, with pill-shaped cameras on the rear of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus models will keep the same camera design as the Galaxy S26 models.