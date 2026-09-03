Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to be Powered by Exynos 2700 SoC

Samsung is now working on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is expected to launch early next year. The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will be the top of the line device in the Galaxy S27 line up. Now what is surfacing online is a litttle surprising. The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to come running on the Exynos 2700 SoC. Has Samsung finally made its chip competitive enough with the likes of Snapdragon 8 Gen series, we don’t know. But Samsung has done this before. It has offered the Exynos chips in select markets with select devices, and the Snapdragon chips on the same devices in other markets.

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However, when it comes specifically to an Ultra device in the S series, Samsung has never done this before. It would be the first time that an S series Ultra device would come equipped with a Snapdragon chipset.

Why Did Samsung Not Scale Exynos Chips

Samsung does not only design its own chips, but also manufactures them. Then why did the company not use its own hardware for its devices. The answer was simple and clear. It was not up to the mark. Samsung has always used a top of the line Snapdragon product from Qualcomm on its top tier devices. This is because these chips are powerful and efficient and much better in performance compared to Exynos or Dimensity offers from Samsung and MediaTek.

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Money Today, a South Korean publication has just shared that we could see a variant of the Galaxy S27 Ultra which is powered by the Exynos 2700. Some reports have highlighted that the Samsung’s Exynos 2700 could come with a prime CPU core clocked at up to 5 GHz. This would make it an extremely powerful chip. But it is not just the prime core which makes the difference. It is the optimisation, especially with the NPU as well now, because AI (artificial intelligence) tasks are also now at the core of the user experience.