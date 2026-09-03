Redmi 17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi has unveiled the new Redmi 17 5G in India. This is a new phone under the Redmi brand, which has been seeing continous launches over the last few months. The Redmi 17 5G is priced lower than the Redmi Note 17 5G. We will soon do an extensive comparison of the two devices, so stay tuned. For now, let us check the launch price of the Redmi 17 5G and the complete list of specifications.

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Redmi 17 5G Price in India

Redmi 17 5G has launched in India in two memory variants with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 23,999 and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 26,999. There are three colour variants – Eternal Orange, Endless Blue, and Absolute Black. The device has now launched in India, but is yet to go on sale. It will be sold through Amazon and Mi.com and will be available for users starting September 10, 2026.

Redmi 17 5G Specifications in India

The Redmi 17 5G has a 6.9-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and features dual-stereo speakers. The device also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer on top. The Redmi 17 5G packs a 7900mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 SoC. It has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP AI main sensor and an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling. The internal storage is expandable up to 2TB with the help of a microSD card. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack on the device and the phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box.