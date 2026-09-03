Vivo T5 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India namely Vivo T5 5G. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chip and it packs a 7000+mAh battery. It is available in four memory variants in the country. This is yet another addition to the Vivo T5 series in the country. This is an expensive phone, and is sitting in the price range the company’s V series usually sits in. There is also the Vivo S2 5G, which launched recently and is also in a similar price range. We have compared the two devices, so you can also read that here.

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Vivo T5 5G Price in India

Vivo T5 5G is available in four memory variants in India starting with 6GB + 128GB for Rs 34,999, 8GB + 128GB for Rs 39,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs 44,999, and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 49,999. The device will go on sale in India starting September 9, 2026, via Flipkart, Vivo India e–Store, and all retail partners of the company across the country.

There is a Rs 3,500 instant discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs 4,000 instant discount on the other variants with select cards from HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank. There is also six months of no-cost EMI available for the users.

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Vivo T5 5G Specifications in India

Vivo T5 5G has a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 2000nits high brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device features a 3800mm square vapor chamber cooling system. There is a 7050mAh battery inside the device with support for 44W FlashCharge. In the camera segment, there is a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of tthe box. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings.