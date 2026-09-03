Dell Launches 5G and Wi-Fi 7 AI Laptops in India

Dell Technologies has expanded its commercial computing portfolio in India with the introduction of new Dell Pro laptops featuring on-device AI capabilities and optional mobile connectivity. Select configurations support 5G, 4G LTE, eSIM and Wi-Fi 7, allowing businesses to deploy connected laptops beyond conventional office Wi-Fi networks.
The products were showcased at the Dell Technologies Forum 2026 held in Mumbai on September 2. The portfolio includes the Dell Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 laptops, Dell Pro Precision tower and rack workstations, professional monitors and a 4K webcam.
Although the products were announced globally earlier in 2026, the latest development concerns their introduction and starting prices in India.
The Dell Pro 7 is positioned at the higher end of Dell’s new commercial laptop portfolio. It is available in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes, with standard laptop and 2-in-1 form factors.
Processor choices include Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 400 series chips, depending on the model and configuration. Compatible configurations support on-device AI features and Copilot+ PC experiences.
The Dell Pro 7 13 and Pro 7 14 support up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory and as much as 2TB of SSD storage. Display choices include WUXGA, WQXGA and OLED panels, with touch and non-touch options available on select models.
The 2-in-1 variants feature Gorilla Glass Victus touchscreens and optional active-pen support. Camera choices include an FHD HDR and infrared camera or an 8MP HDR and infrared camera.
Compatible Pro 7 configurations support optional 5G or 4G LTE connectivity with eSIM capability. Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E options are also available, depending on the processor platform and configuration.
Dell says the Pro 7 13 is up to 18 percent thinner than its predecessor. The company advertises battery life of up to 23 hours on select Dell Pro 7 14 configurations. Actual battery performance will depend on the selected hardware and usage conditions.
Dell Pro 5 and Pro 3
The Dell Pro 5 is available with Intel Core Ultra Series 3, Intel Core and AMD Ryzen AI processor choices. It supports up to 64GB of memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.
Display choices include WUXGA and WQXGA panels with brightness levels of up to 500 nits, alongside OLED options on select variants. Camera configurations extend to an 8MP HDR and infrared camera, while battery options go up to 70Wh. An optional battery-saving mini-LED backlit keyboard is also available.
Compatible Pro 5 configurations can be equipped with a MediaTek T700 5G modem or a Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 4G LTE modem. These mobile broadband options are eSIM-capable.
The Dell Pro 3 is positioned for administrative work and general business productivity. It is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with Intel and AMD processor choices.
The Pro 3 14 starts at 1.31kg for the Intel version, while the AMD version starts at 1.33kg. Its display options offer brightness levels of up to 500 nits. The Pro 3 16 starts at 1.91kg and is listed with display options of up to 400 nits.
Select Pro 3 configurations offer Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E. Optional 5G is available on compatible Intel Core Ultra models, while select configurations also support 4G LTE and eSIM.
The mobile connectivity options could help businesses equip employees with laptops that remain connected while travelling or working away from fixed broadband and trusted Wi-Fi networks. Availability will vary according to the model and configuration selected.
Also Read: ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications
Precision Workstations Target Enterprise AI
Dell has also introduced its Precision 9 tower workstation family in India for AI development, engineering, simulation, rendering and complex data analysis. The Dell Pro Precision 9 T2 supports Intel Xeon 600 series processors with up to 24 cores, as much as 1TB of RDIMM memory and professional graphics options from NVIDIA and AMD.
The higher-end Precision 9 T4 and T6 support Intel Xeon processors with up to 86 cores and memory configurations extending to 4TB. The Precision 9 T6 is the most expandable model in the range. It supports up to 15 PCIe slots and can be configured with up to two 600W or five 300W NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs. Dell lists a maximum storage capacity of up to 316TB.
The Dell Pro Precision 7 R1 is a 1U rack workstation designed for secure remote one-to-one deployments. It uses Intel Core Ultra Series 2 desktop processors and supports up to NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q graphics.
The rack workstation can be configured with up to 128GB of DDR5 ECC memory and up to 64TB of combined NVMe and hard-drive storage.
New Professional Monitors and 4K Webcam
The Dell Pro P 43 4K Huddle Conferencing Monitor, model P4326QEB, features a 42.5-inch 4K IPS panel with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz.
It has an integrated Sony STARVIS 8MP 4K HDR camera with a 120-degree field of view, AI group framing, automatic exposure and 3D noise reduction. It also includes four beamforming microphones, two front-facing 8W speakers and a physical camera shutter.
Connectivity options include USB-C with up to 100W power delivery, HDMI 2.1, USB and Gigabit Ethernet. The monitor is Zoom Rooms certified.
The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor, model U3226Q, features a 31.5-inch 4K panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision and 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage.
The monitor also includes a built-in colourimeter, Auto KVM, picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture support. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 4, USB and 2.5GbE. Thunderbolt supports up to 140W power delivery.
Completing the portfolio is the Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K, model WB726. It supports 4K video at 30fps or 60fps and uses a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor. The webcam offers selectable 65-degree, 78-degree and 90-degree fields of view. Its AI features include auto-framing, face tracking, presence sensing, gesture control and document view.
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FAQs
Do Dell’s new laptops support 5G?
Yes. Select Dell Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 configurations offer optional 5G. Availability depends on the model and configuration.
Do all the laptops include Wi-Fi 7?
No. Wi-Fi 7 is available on select configurations, while Wi-Fi 6E options are also offered.
What is the starting price of the new Dell Pro laptops?
The Dell Pro 3 14 starts at Rs 1,27,429 in India.
Which model offers up to 23 hours of battery life?
Dell advertises up to 23 hours of battery life on select Dell Pro 7 14 configurations.
Which Dell Pro laptop is the lightest in the new range?
The Dell Pro 7 13 is the lightest among the newly introduced models, starting at approximately 1.19kg. The corresponding Pro 7 13 2-in-1 starts at 1.38kg.