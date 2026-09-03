Dell Launches 5G and Wi-Fi 7 AI Laptops in India

Dell Technologies has expanded its commercial computing portfolio in India with the introduction of new Dell Pro laptops featuring on-device AI capabilities and optional mobile connectivity. Select configurations support 5G, 4G LTE, eSIM and Wi-Fi 7, allowing businesses to deploy connected laptops beyond conventional office Wi-Fi networks.

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Key Highlights Dell Pro laptops start at Rs 1,27,429 in India.

Select configurations support 5G, 4G LTE, eSIM and Wi-Fi 7.

Compatible models support on-device AI and Copilot+ PC capabilities.

Dell Pro 7 offers up to 23-hour battery life on select configurations.

Precision workstations target AI and other compute-intensive workloads.

The products were showcased at the Dell Technologies Forum 2026 held in Mumbai on September 2. The portfolio includes the Dell Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 laptops, Dell Pro Precision tower and rack workstations, professional monitors and a 4K webcam.

Although the products were announced globally earlier in 2026, the latest development concerns their introduction and starting prices in India.

Dell Pro 7 Offers Optional 5G

The Dell Pro 7 is positioned at the higher end of Dell’s new commercial laptop portfolio. It is available in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes, with standard laptop and 2-in-1 form factors.

Processor choices include Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 400 series chips, depending on the model and configuration. Compatible configurations support on-device AI features and Copilot+ PC experiences.

Also Read: ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications

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The Dell Pro 7 13 and Pro 7 14 support up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory and as much as 2TB of SSD storage. Display choices include WUXGA, WQXGA and OLED panels, with touch and non-touch options available on select models.