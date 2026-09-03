Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5 Upgrades Over iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G

It’s September, and we are nearing the day to see Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone flagships: the iPhone 18 models and the first-ever foldable, the iPhone Ultra foldable. The Cupertino giant has officially confirmed the launch date as September 9, 2026. Ahead of the launch, new leaks reveal upgrades for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G. It will feature the A20 Pro chipset and Apple’s C2 modem, camera upgrades including an improved variable-aperture lens, a larger battery exceeding 5,000mAh, and a smaller Dynamic Island, along with software improvements. Here is the list of the top 5 biggest upgrades expected for the iPhone 18 Pro Max over the iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Cupertino giant Apple is gearing up to launch its next flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G, in India in September.
  • Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will get considerable upgrades in design, camera, battery, and software.
  • The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to see a price increase due to the recent memory shortage.

Related Coverage
apple iphone 18 pro leaks Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped with A20 Pro, Camera Upgrade dell launches 5g wifi 7 ai laptops in india Dell Launches 5G and Wi-Fi 7 AI Laptops in India reliance jio rs 450 vs airtel rs Reliance Jio Rs 450 vs Airtel Rs 449 Prepaid Plans

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Enters Production With 2nm A20 Pro Chip

Top 5 Biggest Upgrades Expected with the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G Over Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G

appleiphone18promax 5 upgrades over iphone17promax 5g

Apple is preparing to launch its next smartphone flagship in September 2026, while Apple’s iPhone 17 models, including the 17 Pro Max, were launched back in September 2025.

1. Chipset Upgrade: A20 Pro Chipset and Apple C2 Modem

The major upgrade on the iPhone 18 Pro Max from the iPhone 17 Pro Max is in the chipset and the modem, where, according to recent leaks, Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max will be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, while the current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is powered by the A19 Pro chipset.