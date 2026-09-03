Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5 Upgrades Over iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G

It’s September, and we are nearing the day to see Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone flagships: the iPhone 18 models and the first-ever foldable, the iPhone Ultra foldable. The Cupertino giant has officially confirmed the launch date as September 9, 2026. Ahead of the launch, new leaks reveal upgrades for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G. It will feature the A20 Pro chipset and Apple’s C2 modem, camera upgrades including an improved variable-aperture lens, a larger battery exceeding 5,000mAh, and a smaller Dynamic Island, along with software improvements. Here is the list of the top 5 biggest upgrades expected for the iPhone 18 Pro Max over the iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G.
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Key Highlights
Cupertino giant Apple is gearing up to launch its next flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G, in India in September.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will get considerable upgrades in design, camera, battery, and software.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to see a price increase due to the recent memory shortage.
Top 5 Biggest Upgrades Expected with the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G Over Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G
Apple is preparing to launch its next smartphone flagship in September 2026, while Apple’s iPhone 17 models, including the 17 Pro Max, were launched back in September 2025.
1. Chipset Upgrade: A20 Pro Chipset and Apple C2 Modem
The major upgrade on the iPhone 18 Pro Max from the iPhone 17 Pro Max is in the chipset and the modem, where, according to recent leaks, Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max will be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, while the current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is powered by the A19 Pro chipset.
According to leaks, the A20 Pro chipset will be built on a new 2 nm architecture with a dedicated Neural Engine to perform AI tasks more efficiently.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max will also get an upgrades on the camera part where now Apple is moving away from the fixed aperture lens to to dedicated new variable-aperturte lens alongside with the main camera where with the sensor-shift, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have the ability to control the aperture lens and how much should sohuld it open, this will especially help on the night photography where more light is needed to capture good shots.
Although there won’t be a major upgrade to the camera hardware, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will get a 48MP main sensor with a variable aperture that shifts between f/1.6 and f/4.0, coupled with a 48MP periscopic telephoto camera sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens, and another 48MP ultrawide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.
On the front, the 18 Pro Max will support the 18MP Center Stage camera.
At the same time, the iPhone 17 Pro Max relies on a fixed-aperture lens but still features the same triple-camera setup: a 48MP main, a 48MP periscope telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, we get an 18MP Center Stage selfie shooter.
3. Bigger Battery Upgrade
For 2026, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a larger battery. Leaks report that the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max models will feature a 5,567 mAh battery, promising improved battery life with the A20 Pro chipset. The iPhone 17 Pro Max packs a 5,088mAh battery.
According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G will have a slightly smaller Dynamic Island. Apple has completely reengineered its design. The Face ID sensor will be placed behind the display and can scan through it, saving more space for the display. This will also increase the screen-to-body ratio.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The iPhone 17 Pro Max already has the same 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
5. Software Improvement
On the software side, the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G will run the latest iOS 27, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G launched with iOS 26 and has only received updates up to iOS 26.6.
Rumours about the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max price have been circulating. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max will see a slight price increase over the current model. Reports say the base 256GB model will be priced at $1,399. The 512GB variant will cost $1,599. The two 1TB models will be priced at $1,799, and the 2TB variant at $2,299.
There are also reports that Apple is considering raising the price of its iPhone 18 amid the memory shortage.
Image Credits: ayansonunigam, lixinbao_X, Holly – I like tech, AppleSnob_
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FAQs
When will the iPhone 18 Pro Max launch?
Apple has scheduled its iPhone 18 launch event for September 9, 2026, when the new lineup is expected to be unveiled.
What are the biggest upgrades expected on the iPhone 18 Pro Max?
The five major upgrades are the A20 Pro chipset, Apple C2 modem, variable-aperture main camera, larger battery, and smaller Dynamic Island. The phone is expected to launch with iOS 27.
Will the iPhone 18 Pro Max use a 2nm chipset?
According to leaks in the article, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature Apple's A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process, compared to the 3nm A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
How much could the iPhone 18 Pro Max cost?
According to pricing leaks cited in the article, the 256GB model could start at $1,399, while higher-storage variants could reach $2,299 for 2TB.
Is the iPhone 18 Pro Max a major upgrade over the iPhone 17 Pro Max?
The biggest improvements are expected in processing efficiency, connectivity, camera flexibility, and battery capacity. The overall display size and triple-camera setup are expected to remain similar.