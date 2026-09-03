Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5 Upgrades Over iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G

It’s September, and we are nearing the day to see Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone flagships: the iPhone 18 models and the first-ever foldable, the iPhone Ultra foldable. The Cupertino giant has officially confirmed the launch date as September 9, 2026. Ahead of the launch, new leaks reveal upgrades for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G. It will feature the A20 Pro chipset and Apple’s C2 modem, camera upgrades including an improved variable-aperture lens, a larger battery exceeding 5,000mAh, and a smaller Dynamic Island, along with software improvements. Here is the list of the top 5 biggest upgrades expected for the iPhone 18 Pro Max over the iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Enters Production With 2nm A20 Pro Chip

Apple is preparing to launch its next smartphone flagship in September 2026, while Apple’s iPhone 17 models, including the 17 Pro Max, were launched back in September 2025.

The major upgrade on the iPhone 18 Pro Max from the iPhone 17 Pro Max is in the chipset and the modem, where, according to recent leaks, Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max will be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, while the current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is powered by the A19 Pro chipset.

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According to leaks, the A20 Pro chipset will be built on a new 2 nm architecture with a dedicated Neural Engine to perform AI tasks more efficiently.

Reports also suggest the A20 Pro will use a Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module, unlike the A19 Pro chipset, which was developed under the N3P process.

The A20 Pro’s Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module places all memory modules close together, helping deliver efficient performance right away.

Alongside the A20 Pro chipset, Apple is also upgrading its modem, adding its own home-built C2 5G modem onboard, which supports NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks).

This technology will enable satellite connectivity. In contrast, Apple’s current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 cellular modem.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks – Everything We Know So Far

2. Camera Upgrade: With Variable Aperture Lens

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max will also get an upgrades on the camera part where now Apple is moving away from the fixed aperture lens to to dedicated new variable-aperturte lens alongside with the main camera where with the sensor-shift, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have the ability to control the aperture lens and how much should sohuld it open, this will especially help on the night photography where more light is needed to capture good shots.

Although there won’t be a major upgrade to the camera hardware, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will get a 48MP main sensor with a variable aperture that shifts between f/1.6 and f/4.0, coupled with a 48MP periscopic telephoto camera sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens, and another 48MP ultrawide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

On the front, the 18 Pro Max will support the 18MP Center Stage camera.

At the same time, the iPhone 17 Pro Max relies on a fixed-aperture lens but still features the same triple-camera setup: a 48MP main, a 48MP periscope telephoto, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, we get an 18MP Center Stage selfie shooter.

3. Bigger Battery Upgrade

For 2026, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a larger battery. Leaks report that the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max models will feature a 5,567 mAh battery, promising improved battery life with the A20 Pro chipset. The iPhone 17 Pro Max packs a 5,088mAh battery.

Also Read: Apple Event for iPhone 18 Pro Confirmed for September 9 2026

4. Display Upgrade: Smaller Dynamic Island

According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G will have a slightly smaller Dynamic Island. Apple has completely reengineered its design. The Face ID sensor will be placed behind the display and can scan through it, saving more space for the display. This will also increase the screen-to-body ratio.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The iPhone 17 Pro Max already has the same 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

5. Software Improvement

On the software side, the iPhone 18 Pro Max 5G will run the latest iOS 27, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G launched with iOS 26 and has only received updates up to iOS 26.6.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max – Expected Price

Rumours about the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max price have been circulating. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max will see a slight price increase over the current model. Reports say the base 256GB model will be priced at $1,399. The 512GB variant will cost $1,599. The two 1TB models will be priced at $1,799, and the 2TB variant at $2,299.

There are also reports that Apple is considering raising the price of its iPhone 18 amid the memory shortage.

Image Credits: ayansonunigam, lixinbao_X, Holly – I like tech, AppleSnob_

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