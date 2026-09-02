OPPO Find X9s 5G Price Hiked in India

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has increased the price of its new flagship namely OPPO Find X9s 5G. If you were looking to buy this phone in the festive season, you better hope for heavy discounts, because the price has not gone up. The price hikes are happening across the electronics industry due to rising memory and chip costs. The logistics for shipping the devices has also gone up signficantly. If you are thinking of getting the OPPO Find X9s 5G, then this the price you will have to pay for it.

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OPPO Find X9s 5G Price in India

OPPO Find X9s 5G is available in two memory variants in India – 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The older price for these two variants was Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. The price has now gone up in the market in India. The new price for these two variants is Rs 84,999 and Rs 94,999, respectively.

OPPO Find X9s 5G Specifications in India

The OPPO Find X9s 5G features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top of the screen. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC coupled with 12G of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. There is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor on the device paired with a 50MP wide-angle sensor and a 50MP telephoto sensor. For selfies there is a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The device packs a 7025mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast-charging. It runs on ColorOS 16 out of the box and features an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The device can be bought in India from the official channels of OPPO, and other retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital and more.