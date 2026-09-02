Xiaomi to Sell Mijia Smart Air Purifiers in India via Blinkit

Xiaomi, a Chinese electronics and tech company, has announced that it will sell its sub-brand Mijia’s air purifiers in India through Blinkit. This is just ahead of the festive season such as Dussehra and Diwali, which end up polluting the air massively. In regions like Delhi, and other metro cities, air quality drops significantly. Thus, through Blinkit, which delivers products in around 10 minutes to customers, Xiaomi will sell Mijia branded home purifiers in India. There are multiple options for consumers including Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite for consumers in India. Let us take a look at what these air purifiers will bring to the table for the users.

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Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6

Xiaomi said that the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is designed for spaces of up to 940 square feet based on 2 air changes per hour (ACPH). It combines powerful purification of air with smart monitoring and connected controls. This particular air purifier is the country’s only product which features PentaClean purification system. It features a Particle CADR of 443 m³/h, Formaldehyde CADR of 218 m³/h, a five-stage PentaClean purification system, UV-C sterelization technology, Negative Ion technology and a large colour display providing real-time air-quality information.

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For smaller areas such as bedrooms, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact will do the job. It is designed to clean air of surface area of up to 400 square meters. It features 3-in-1 filtration system capable of capturing 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Its compact 2.2 kg design, four-colour air-quality indicator and quiet 20dB Sleep Mode make it suited to personal spaces across the home.