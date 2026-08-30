Reliance Jio Market Share Reduces YoY in July 2026: TRAI Data

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has been at the top spot in market share for several years. The fast growth of Jio can be attributed to the aggressive strategies deployed by the company. Jio is also soon going to be list separately in the stock exchanges of India. Jio has been witnessing a slow erosion of market share in the overall broadband (wireless + wired) category. Even though Jio remains at the top, and that too by a long margin, the fall in market share for Jio has tuned into a gain for Bharti Airtel. The data has been shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Let us take a look into it.

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Reliance Jio Market Share at the End of July 2026 vs July 2025

According to the TRAI data, the overall market share for Jio, which includes both wireless and wireline broadband has declined from 50.62% in July 2025 to 48.89% in July 2026. This is a very marginal decline and this will definitely not affect Jio. However, this loss for Jio has turned into a gain for Bharti Airtel.

During the same time, Airtel saw its market share coming up from 31.18% to 35.11%. Regardless, Jio retains the top spot, and as mentioned, by a long margin. Even in the individual categories of wireless and wireline, it is Jio which leads. Airtel is in the second, Vi in the third, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) in the fourth.

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With the upcoming IPO, Jio is set to turn its strategies more aggressive to boost growth and top line revenues. With a majority of the capex already executed in the previous years, Jio will be able to reduce debt from its book via the funds raised through the IPO. Further, some part of the funds are also likely going to help the company in optimising 4G and 5G networks even further.