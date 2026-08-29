Vivo Y31T 5G Launched With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 For 35000

Vivo India has launched several smartphones this month, including the Vivo S2 5G, Vivo T5, and Vivo V80 Lite. Now, Vivo has added another phone to its Y series, the Y31t 5G. It is a new phone under Rs 30,000 featuring a Qualcomm 4 Gen 2 processor, a 4nm chipset, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. But is it worth the Rs 30,000 price? Here is everything you need to know.
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Key Highlights
Vivo V31T 5G launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.
Vivo V31T packs faster LPDDR4X RAM and comes with UFS 3.1 storage
V31T 5G starts for Rs 25,999 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Vivo Y31T 5G – What’s the Specification and Features
Vivo Y31 is the latest in Vivo’s mostly offline and online phone lineup. The Y31T is the newer version of the Y31 5G, launched last year.
Design
The Y31T 5G has a plastic back and glass front, with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance. On the rear, Vivo uses a new design with dual cameras in a square module, accompanied by a regular LED and a circular flash.
The front has a flat screen with slight bezels on the sides and bottom. Among phones under Rs 30,000, competitors like Nothing and OnePlus do not have such large bezels. This lowers the V31 T’s screen-to-body ratio to 83%.
Under the hood, the Vivo V31T 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, based on a 4nm process and launched on June 26, 2023. This means the processor is three years old. On paper, the chipset scores decently, with 568,395 points on the AnTuTu 11 benchmark and Geekbench 6 scores of 915 for single-core and 2115 for multi-core performance.
And the phone comes with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Camera
On the rear, we get a 50MP main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2MP bokeh camera lens, and on the front, you get an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.1 aperture lens.
Battery
On the battery side, the Y31T 5G doesn’t compromise: you get a larger 7,200mAh silicon-carbon battery, with 44W wired charging support and reverse wired charging as well.
Software
On the software side, the Vivo V31T 5G runs on the latest Origin OS 6, based on Android 16, out of the box.
Although Vivo didn’t reveal how many years the upgrades will be shared, a few reports claim that the Y series only gets one year of Android OS upgrade.
Vivo V31T 5G is available in three variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 25,999.
The mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 29,999. The top-end model, also with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs 34,999.
Vivo V31T 5G – Worth it under Rs 35,000
Looking at the specs, the Vivo V31T 5G does not come with solid features. It has a three-year-old processor and an IPS LCD display without HDR10+ certification.
Its competitors include Nothing, Oppo, OnePlus, and Samsung. It could be a good choice if you are looking for a decent display and processor compared to other phones.
Image Credits: Anant Rawat
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FAQs
What processor does the Vivo Y31T 5G use?
The Vivo Y31T 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, a 4nm chipset launched in 2023.
What display does the Vivo Y31T 5G have?
The phone has a 6.75-inch IPS LCD display with 1,200-nit brightness. It does not support HDR10+.
How much RAM and storage does the Vivo Y31T 5G offer?
The Vivo Y31T 5G comes with 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
What cameras does the Vivo Y31T 5G have?
The phone has a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP bokeh camera. An 8MP selfie camera is on the front.
Is the Vivo Y31T 5G worth buying?
The phone offers a large battery, fast charging, and water resistance, but its older Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and an IPS LCD display without HDR10+ may make it less appealing than newer competitors.