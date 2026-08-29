Vivo Y31T 5G Launched With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 For 35000

Vivo India has launched several smartphones this month, including the Vivo S2 5G, Vivo T5, and Vivo V80 Lite. Now, Vivo has added another phone to its Y series, the Y31t 5G. It is a new phone under Rs 30,000 featuring a Qualcomm 4 Gen 2 processor, a 4nm chipset, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. But is it worth the Rs 30,000 price? Here is everything you need to know.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Vivo V31T 5G launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor.

Vivo V31T packs faster LPDDR4X RAM and comes with UFS 3.1 storage

V31T 5G starts for Rs 25,999 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Also Read: Vivo T5 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Vivo Y31T 5G – What’s the Specification and Features

Vivo Y31 is the latest in Vivo’s mostly offline and online phone lineup. The Y31T is the newer version of the Y31 5G, launched last year.

Design

The Y31T 5G has a plastic back and glass front, with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance. On the rear, Vivo uses a new design with dual cameras in a square module, accompanied by a regular LED and a circular flash.

The front has a flat screen with slight bezels on the sides and bottom. Among phones under Rs 30,000, competitors like Nothing and OnePlus do not have such large bezels. This lowers the V31 T’s screen-to-body ratio to 83%.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G vs Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Comparison