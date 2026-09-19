Mivi One 5G Owners will Get Concierge Service for Customer Care

Mivi, a Indian audio brand, will soon launch its first phone in India. The name of the device has been set to Mivi One. This smartphone from Mivi will be manufactured within India. The launch date for Mivi One 5G has been set to September 24, 2026. Mivi has now shared teasers about the phone which gives details around the camera and the after-sales support. Mivi has confirmed that the smarpthone will go on sale in India from Flipkart. Let us take a look into the details which are now confirmed.

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Mivi One 5G After Sales Support

Mivi One 5G owners will get Mivi Care+, and that too at no extra cost. The Care+ package will include a one year warranty. It will also give the device owners access to more than 500 service centers across India. There is also a seven day replacement period under its ‘Replaced, not repaired’ policy. There is also a dedicated Mivi Care+ app for filing and tracking service requests. There will also be a conceirge service that handles pickup, repair, and delivery back to the customer.

When it comes to the camera setup, there is a 50MP main camera and a second sensor. There is also a pill shaped LED flash. The exact sensor details have not been revealed by the brand. Mivi will be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip inside this phone. The cost of this phone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.

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Mivi Care+ app would be an interesting move, and it can help Mivi with standing out as it enters a market filled with brands which already have established brands and service networks. Mivi will launch its device soon, and we will bring you a complete review of the phone in the coming days. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments in India.