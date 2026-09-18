OnePlus 16 Leaks Reveal Key Specs, Camera, Battery Details

We’re seeing a wave of smartphone price hikes due to the memory shortage, but the upcoming flagship killer, the OnePlus 16, has been officially teased, hinting at an imminent launch. So far, OnePlus has confirmed it will run the latest ColorOS 17 on Android 17 and will feature a 165Hz refresh rate. While most of the specification details have stayed under wraps, we now have some fresh rumours about the OnePlus 16, especially regarding the display, battery, camera, and chipset, hinting that it will come with a solid spec sheet. Here is all we know now:

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Key Highlights OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display.

The phone could have a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

It's also expected to feature a 200MP primary camera and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

OnePlus 16 may launch in China before arriving in India.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 Display Officially Tipped to Support 165Hz Refresh Rate

OnePlus 16 Rumors: Everything Leaked About Specs, Camera and Battery

While the official launch is still unconfirmed, OnePlus 16’s latest leak has emerged online, sharing details on the display, battery, chipset, and camera.

Display

On the display front, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a larger 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a higher touch sampling rate, and 1.5K resolution.

Also Read: OnePlus 16R 5G Could be the Next Flagship from OnePlus in India

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Processor and Battery