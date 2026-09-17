OnePlus 16R 5G Could be the Next Flagship from OnePlus in India

OnePlus 16 launch in India is likely cancelled as what the developments had suggested over the last few months. The OnePlus 16R is likely going to be the next phone from the company. OnePlus 16 could be only reserved for the Chinese market, whereas the OnePlus 16R might make it to the international market. On top of this, neither of the new phones are likely to arrive in the Europe or the North American markets. OnePlus 16 will be the top of the line flagship from OnePlus in 2026, but sadly, due to rising RAM and component costs, the phone will become super expensive.

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To give you an idea, the OnePlus 15R is currently priced at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Whereas the OnePlus 15 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 85,999. So the prices are already way higher than what people would pay for these devices. OnePlus 16, thus, if it launches with an even more powerful chip, could be priced even higher if it were to launch in India. OnePlus 16R 5G, could be priced around Rs 60,000 if and when it launches in India, or higher as well.

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Thus, OnePlus would likely not want to launch OnePlus 16 and test the depth of the market in India, which it has already been struggling in lately.

OnePlus 16R to be the Only Flagship from OnePlus in India