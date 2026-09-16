iPhone 17 Still Available at Low Price: Get it Now

Apple recently increased the price of its iPhones. One of the iPhones which took a hit in India was the iPhone 17. The base variant of the iPhone 17 was launched in India for Rs 82,900 with 256GB. Now, the official pricing of this variant is Rs 99,900. The older stock could still be availed at a cheaper price if the box mentions the old MRP (maximum retail price). However, the EMI support would stop. If you are buying it in cash, you can get the older iPhone stock at a discount from the raised prices. But then there are still platforms like Flipkart, where you can get the iPhone 17 at a cheaper rate. There’s just one thing that you should know.

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iPhone 17 Price Still Low on Flipkart

The iPhone 17 is available for a price of Rs 82,900 on Flipkart. You can also get it at a lower MRP in the local market if you are buying it offline. There are also EMI options, and with bank discounts and cashbacks, the price can be reduced further for the iPhone 17. The base variant comes with 256GB of internal storage. You can get it from Flipkart, but the seller is not Apple directly. You will be buying it from NGIVR Retails, which has a strong rating on Flipkart and has been on the platform for six years. The older stock is selling fast, and if you have been meaning to get your hands on the iPhone 17, this would be one of the rare chances to get it at the older price.

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This is because even the retailers would want to maximise their profits by selling the devices, even the older stock, at a higher price. On the official Apple platforms, you will have to pay a higher price to get the iPhone 17.