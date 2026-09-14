iPhone 17 or Google Pixel 11: Which is Better after Price Hike

Apple launched the iPhone 17 in 2025, meanwhile the Pixel 11 5G was launched just a few days back. The Google Pixel 11 is the standard variant in the series, but comes with serious power and specifications. The same goes for the iPhone 17. Both the devices target a different segment of market. One thing is true for both, they are flagship devices. As to which one you should pick depend on your needs. Let us objectively put out the differences between the two phones here so that you can make up your mind easily.

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iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 11 5G: What are the Key Differences

The iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 11 5G both come with a 6.3-inch OLED panels, with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and 3000nits of peak brightness. But Apple is a notch ahead here with its LTPO panel, and Ceramic Shield 2 on top for protection from scratches.

Apple has a much stronger chip in performance. The A19 chip on the iPhone 17 is definitely a lot more powerful and optimised in experience than the Google Pixel 11’s 5G Tensor G6 chipset. Note that even Tensor G6 is powerful enough, but the iPhone 17 is just a notch ahead. In the RAM department though, you don’t get an iPhone 17 with 12GB of RAM, but you do with the Pixel 11 5G. When it comes to the storage, both phones offer up to 512GB of internal storage where Google offers faster UFS 4.x storage. So both RAM and storage is faster with Google Pixel 11 5G.