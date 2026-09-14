iPhone 17 or Google Pixel 11: Which is Better after Price Hike
The iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 11 5G both come with a 6.3-inch OLED panels, with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and 3000nits of peak brightness. But Apple is a notch ahead here with its LTPO panel, and Ceramic Shield 2 on top for protection from scratches.
Apple launched the iPhone 17 in 2025, meanwhile the Pixel 11 5G was launched just a few days back. The Google Pixel 11 is the standard variant in the series, but comes with serious power and specifications. The same goes for the iPhone 17. Both the devices target a different segment of market. One thing is true for both, they are flagship devices. As to which one you should pick depend on your needs. Let us objectively put out the differences between the two phones here so that you can make up your mind easily.
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iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 11 5G: What are the Key Differences
The iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 11 5G both come with a 6.3-inch OLED panels, with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and 3000nits of peak brightness. But Apple is a notch ahead here with its LTPO panel, and Ceramic Shield 2 on top for protection from scratches.
Apple has a much stronger chip in performance. The A19 chip on the iPhone 17 is definitely a lot more powerful and optimised in experience than the Google Pixel 11’s 5G Tensor G6 chipset. Note that even Tensor G6 is powerful enough, but the iPhone 17 is just a notch ahead. In the RAM department though, you don’t get an iPhone 17 with 12GB of RAM, but you do with the Pixel 11 5G. When it comes to the storage, both phones offer up to 512GB of internal storage where Google offers faster UFS 4.x storage. So both RAM and storage is faster with Google Pixel 11 5G.
In the rear camera setup, the Pixel 11 5G has a 48MP primary sensor, a 10.8MP telephoto sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor. Comparatively, the iPhone 17 has a 48MP wide-angle sensor (primary) and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The presence of a dedicated 5x optical telephoto sensor adds greater flexibility to the experience of the users for photos. In video, both devices offer 4K recording in 60fps with Dolby with HDR support. One thing I would like to point out of personal experience is that iPhone, in general, has better video optimisation as per scenes. But, with AI processing, even the Pixel 11 5G has great video support.
In selfie department, the iPhone 17 has an 18MP multi-aspect PDAF sensor, meanwhile the Pixel 11 comes with a 10.5MP ultrawide PDAF sensor. The Apple’s sensor has a higher resolution, but when it comes to colours, the true tone can be processed by the Pixel 11 in an amazing way. The Pixel 11 has a larger 4985mAh battery compared to Apple’s 3692mAh battery on the iPhone 17. However, Apple optimises it in such a way that the battery life is just as good as what you would get with a Pixel 11.
In charging, neither of the phones have super fast charging. Both are decent. Google Pixel 11 comes with in-screen fingerprint sensor, which is a big plus. This is not present with the iPhone 17, which offers Face ID. However, Face ID is just excellent, but the added option of a fingerprint makes Google Pixel 11 a better choice. Google has explicitly mentioned seven years of OS updates, while Apple doesn’t explicitly promises this. Regardless, we expect the iPhone 17 to keep getting updates for years to come.
Pixle 11 5G is now cheaper than the iPhone 17 in India. Apple increased the price of base 256GB iPhone 17 to Rs 99,900 in India. Meanwhile Pixel 11 5G is available for Rs 89,999, making it a super strong competition for the iPhone.
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