iQOO 16 to Launch with 8 Elite Gen 6, Amid Cancellation Report

Vivo’s gaming subsidiary brand, iQOO, is set to launch its next flagship, the iQOO 16. However, amid cancellation rumours, many prominent tipsters pointed to rising memory prices, which reportedly hit flagship smartphone makers like Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, and OnePlus especially hard. Despite these rumours, iQOO appears to have dispelled the speculation and confirmed that the iQOO 16 will launch soon.

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Key Highlights Amid the cancellation rumours, Vivo’s gaming subsidiary brand, iQOO, just announced its next flagship launch: iQOO 16

iQOO 16 will get a unique new design with a triple-camera setup on the rear and a flat display on the front.

iQOO 16 will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, a 2nm-based chipset set to launch soon.

Ahead of the official launch, Vivo’s iQOO has already revealed a first look at the phone, with September mentioned as the month of the official release; here is what we know so far.

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iQOO 16 Revealed Online Ahead of Launch

Gaming subsidiary brand iQOO has just dropped a new flagship killer set to launch soon. The iQOO 16 appears online with a unique design, featuring a triple-camera setup in a square module in the top-left corner and gradient graphics, and it appears in black and a silver colour variant.

iQOO also revealed a teaser with “Monster Inside,” hinting at a powerful phone; it also appears to have a metal frame.

On the rear, the phone appears to have a triple-camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS support, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP 3X telephoto. On the front, you will get a 32MP selfie shooter.