Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Lava has confirmed the launch date for the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G in India. Lava is a Indian smartphone maker and it will launch a new phone in the Bold N4 series, which already has Lava Bold N4 Lite. The phone’s teaser poster has been revealed and it seems to have a dual-camera sensor. At the front, there will be a waterdrop-style notch on the front. Apart from the launch date, the brand has also revealed some of the key specifications, design, features, and colour options of the upcoming smartphone. Let us take a look at the details which are confirmed for now.

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Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India Details

Lava has confirmed that the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will feature a flat frame. Along with that, the brand has confirmed the phone’s launch will be on September 18, 2026, at 12 PM. On top of this, Lava has confirmed that the Bold N4 Pro 5G will pack a 6000mAh battery. It will be sold in India through Amazon India.

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G will be available in India in gold and blue colour options. On top of this, the phone will come with a dual-rear camera system. It will be headlined by a 50MP main sensor at the rear. At the back, housing the camera sensors, is a square shaped rear camera island in the top-left corner. It will also come with a flat mid-frame, with the power button and volume controls placed on the right side of the phone.

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What is interesting is that the SIM tray will be on the right side of the Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G. This phone is expected to be priced in the segment of Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000, as per our estimate. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the future tech launches and developments.