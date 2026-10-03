HMD Vibe 2 5G Diwali Edition at Rs 10499: Worth an Upgrade?
HMD has launched a new Diwali Edition of the Vibe 2 5G phone in Wine Red. It features a bigger 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the latest Unisoc T8200 chipset, and a bigger 6000mAh battery. All this comes in at just Rs 10,499. But is it worth upgrading now? Here is the answer for you.
HMD Global, which owns Nokia, launched its new budget-friendly smartphone, the HMD Vibe 2 5G, on May 21, 2026. Now, HMD is giving the Vibe 2 5G a makeover for Diwali with a new Wine Red colour variant. The phone will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, starting October 9, 2026. The new wine-red colour variant offers a good, solid look with its new design and dual-housed cameras. If you are looking for a new budget-friendly phone, the HMD Vibe 2 5G’s Diwali Edition should be a great option to consider; here’s what it features.
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Key Highlights
HMD gives its Vibe 2 5G phone a new look with the new Wine Red Diwali Edition.
HMD Vibe 2 5G will sell for Rs 10,499 for the base model, with a premium design.
HMD Vibe 2 packs the Unisoc T8200, an AI-powered 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.
HMD Vibe 2 5G Diwali Edition – What Does It Feature?
HMD has already started teasing its Vibe 2 5G phone with a new tagline: “Same Power, New Festive Look”, hinting that there won’t be any hardware changes to the phone; rather, HMD is promising its Vibe 2 5G in its new Diwali look with its Wine Red colour variant.
Design
The Vibe 2 5G offers a premium design with dual rear cameras and a flash set in a rectangular module, plus another rectangular module at the bottom featuring the HMD logo. The phone is built with a plastic frame.
Display
On the front, you get a flat 6.7-inch HD+ LCD Display with 120Hz refresh rate support, making it one of the few budget phones with the largest screen and a faster refresh rate.