HMD Vibe 2 5G Diwali Edition at Rs 10499: Worth an Upgrade?

HMD Global, which owns Nokia, launched its new budget-friendly smartphone, the HMD Vibe 2 5G, on May 21, 2026. Now, HMD is giving the Vibe 2 5G a makeover for Diwali with a new Wine Red colour variant. The phone will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, starting October 9, 2026. The new wine-red colour variant offers a good, solid look with its new design and dual-housed cameras. If you are looking for a new budget-friendly phone, the HMD Vibe 2 5G’s Diwali Edition should be a great option to consider; here’s what it features.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • HMD gives its Vibe 2 5G phone a new look with the new Wine Red Diwali Edition.
  • HMD Vibe 2 5G will sell for Rs 10,499 for the base model, with a premium design.
  • HMD Vibe 2 packs the Unisoc T8200, an AI-powered 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Related Coverage
samsungexynos2700 for galaxys27 to take on qualcomm Samsung Exynos 2700 for Galaxy S27 to Take on Qualcomm Temple develops wearable measuring brain blood flow Temple Develops Wearable Measuring Brain Blood Flow whoop 5.0 brings screenless fitness tracking to india (1) Whoop 5.0 Brings Screenless Fitness Tracking to India

Also Read: HMD Launches Nokia 123 Shield 2G With 19 Day Battery Life

HMD Vibe 2 5G Diwali Edition – What Does It Feature?

hmdvibe25g diwaliedition at rs10499 worth an upgrade

HMD has already started teasing its Vibe 2 5G phone with a new tagline: “Same Power, New Festive Look”, hinting that there won’t be any hardware changes to the phone; rather, HMD is promising its Vibe 2 5G in its new Diwali look with its Wine Red colour variant.

Design

The Vibe 2 5G offers a premium design with dual rear cameras and a flash set in a rectangular module, plus another rectangular module at the bottom featuring the HMD logo. The phone is built with a plastic frame.