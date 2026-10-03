HMD Vibe 2 5G Diwali Edition at Rs 10499: Worth an Upgrade?

HMD Global, which owns Nokia, launched its new budget-friendly smartphone, the HMD Vibe 2 5G, on May 21, 2026. Now, HMD is giving the Vibe 2 5G a makeover for Diwali with a new Wine Red colour variant. The phone will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, starting October 9, 2026. The new wine-red colour variant offers a good, solid look with its new design and dual-housed cameras. If you are looking for a new budget-friendly phone, the HMD Vibe 2 5G’s Diwali Edition should be a great option to consider; here’s what it features.

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Key Highlights HMD gives its Vibe 2 5G phone a new look with the new Wine Red Diwali Edition.

HMD Vibe 2 5G will sell for Rs 10,499 for the base model, with a premium design.

HMD Vibe 2 packs the Unisoc T8200, an AI-powered 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Also Read: HMD Launches Nokia 123 Shield 2G With 19 Day Battery Life

HMD Vibe 2 5G Diwali Edition – What Does It Feature?

HMD has already started teasing its Vibe 2 5G phone with a new tagline: “Same Power, New Festive Look”, hinting that there won’t be any hardware changes to the phone; rather, HMD is promising its Vibe 2 5G in its new Diwali look with its Wine Red colour variant.

Design

The Vibe 2 5G offers a premium design with dual rear cameras and a flash set in a rectangular module, plus another rectangular module at the bottom featuring the HMD logo. The phone is built with a plastic frame.