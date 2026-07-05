HMD Launches AI-Powered Nokia Feature Phones

HMD is back in the headlines after recently announcing a new phone, and it’s not a smartphone. In fact, HMD is moving back to the past with Nokia’s nostalgic feature phones, featuring a dedicated AI assistant. The Nokia 200 4G, 210 4G, 215 4G 2nd edition, and 235 4G 2nd edition have now launched.

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Key Highlights HMD launches all-new Nokia feature with dedicated AI features out of the box.

HMD launches 4 new models with different display sizes and AI features.

Unfortunately, HMD has not announced availability and pricing yet.

This move brings older feature phones up to date with the latest AI features. Here is what we know.

Nokia 200 4G, 210 4G, 215 4G (2nd Edition), and 235 4G (2nd Edition): Specs and Features

HMD launches a new set of feature phones, including the Nokia 200 4G, 210 4G, 215 4G 2nd edition, and 235 4G 2nd edition.

The Nokia 200 4G and 210 4G have a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The Nokia 215 4G 2nd Edition and 235 4G 2nd Edition offer a 2.8-inch QVGA IPS panel.

All the phones run HMD’s newly built S30+ operating system, which offers an integrated AI Assistant called Sikey AI to help users control basic smartphone functions like:

1. Turning on the flash

2. Opening the camera app

3. Setting Reminders

4. Place calls with just voice commands

According to HMD, these AI features will be free for the first 180 days. After that, users can subscribe to the AI plan, but they will need this phone.

Besides these features, you get dedicated “Cloud Phone Service Support” to access data without using the phone’s storage.HMD has not shared details about the processor yet. However, the Nokia 200 series will come with a 1450mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and USB-C charging.